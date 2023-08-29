Adelphoi Education was recently awarded a $243,000 grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation to expand student access to mental health services in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education reports that 30% of school-aged children will experience a behavioral, mental or developmental condition in any given year. Meanwhile, school districts struggle to independently provide behavioral health services to students that lack in-network insurance coverage. These difficulties result in a lack of critical services for vulnerable students.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.