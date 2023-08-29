Adelphoi Education was recently awarded a $243,000 grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation to expand student access to mental health services in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education reports that 30% of school-aged children will experience a behavioral, mental or developmental condition in any given year. Meanwhile, school districts struggle to independently provide behavioral health services to students that lack in-network insurance coverage. These difficulties result in a lack of critical services for vulnerable students.
With this funding, Adelphoi will implement a program that increases access to behavioral health services in schools. By utilizing a program administrator and developing an access protocol for public schools, Adelphoi will provide a channel for children to receive care regardless of insurance coverage. The initiative will also lower costs to school districts by maximizing billing for in-network youth while expanding caseloads.
Adelphoi anticipates long-term outcomes for students that include reduced symptoms, lowered suicide risk, improved academic performance and increased attendance.
“We are pleased to receive this grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation,” said Adelphoi Education President Douglas Carlquist. “With this funding, we can work with school districts to fulfill the behavioral and mental health needs of all students.”
From its establishment in 1947, the Richard King Mellon Foundation has disbursed over $3 billion in grants and program-related investments to better life in the Pittsburgh area and beyond. Adelphoi is grateful to receive support from the Richard King Mellon Foundation and looks forward to addressing the mental health needs of students in the region.
