Adelphoi was named 2022 Business of the Year by the Latrobe Business and Professional Women on Thursday, April 21.
Adelphoi received this award for policies and actions that demonstrate a commitment to the development and advancement of women in the workplace.
Adelphoi has consistently demonstrated its aptitude for building strong teams of women that have been charged with leading Adelphoi through transitional times in its history.
Adelphoi’s CEO, Nancy Kukovich, serves as a thought leader not only for Adelphoi, but for multiple boards of directors, state associations and industry alliances. The organization has two women on its executive team, Karyn Pratt, vice president of marketing and strategy development, and Dana Maldet, chief financial officer, who exemplify a voice for representation and equity within the organization.
In addition, Latrobe BPW member Alice Brasili was recently promoted to CEO executive process manager for her outstanding contributions to Adelphoi.
Adelphoi’s female leadership is well represented in the overall makeup of its workforce. Last year, 57% of Adelphoi’s employees were female, with over 100 hired in the last year alone. Of those women, two earned doctorates, 105 achieved master’s degrees, 145 earned bachelor’s degrees and 20 achieved their associate degrees.
Since 1971, Adelphoi has been offering outcome-based solutions for abused, neglected, delinquent, and other at-risk children and their families through a continuum of treatment and education services that provide a foundation of hope for the future. During its 50-year history, Adelphoi evolved from a single group home in Latrobe to become one of Pennsylvania’s leading providers of services for at-risk youth and their families.
