Students will once again walk some of the halls of the former Latrobe Elementary School building.
On Tuesday, Adelphoi held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location of its emotional support and partial hospitalization programs that moved into the second floor of the former LES building at Ligonier Street and Minehan Avenue.
“There’s such an increased need for behavioral and mental health services at the elementary level that we needed to expand programming,” Adelphoi Education President Douglas Carlquiest said. “We were kind of limited in space at the old building. This new building is quite large, with big classrooms, and it gives us a chance to expand services to students and families in the area.”
The partial program is designed to accept local students grades 1-8 who require a higher level of structure and support than traditional mental health outpatient treatment, but who are not showing the level of acuity that would necessitate mental health inpatient treatment, according to Adelphoi’s website. The programs allow students to remain at home in their community while receiving mental health treatment and educational support.
For the past 15 years, Adelphoi operated the program out of the former First Ward School along Ligonier Street in Latrobe. It recently moved three of its classrooms, including one for emotional support, into the former LES building — now owned by Robindale Energy — with the ability to expand into five additional classrooms.
“These (programs) are for local, elementary aged students that have such severe mental health needs, that they are having trouble in the regular public school education environment,” Carlquist said. “This program, with licensed therapists and administered by a psychiatrist, helps give them coping skills where they can function in the regular public school at some point.”
Carquist said roughly 30 students are currently enrolled in the program — the majority of which are referred from Greater Latrobe, Derry and Ligonier Valley school districts, including others from Westmoreland County.
“We will be able to expand with the move to as many as 60 (students),” he added.
Adelphoi’s new location houses a group therapy room, as well as a library that is also used for yoga and various exercises.
Students take their regular state-required classes, but they also get “a lot of mental health treatment in the form of group and individual therapy, mindfulness exercises, yoga and other pro-social skills training,” Carlquist said.
Carol Byers, mental health specialist, said the programs help students transition between partial and public schooling.
“It’s nicer because it is laid out like a school,” Byers said. “It gets the kids more acclimated and it gets them thinking that, ‘Yes, this is a school.’”
Unit Director Jennifer Zylka said students will also have the school’s gymnasium to use for activities, which is an added plus since such a space was not available at the former location.
Classes have been held remotely Nov. 2, but Zylka expects to return to the classroom Monday, as Greater Latrobe’s school board approved having students resume in-person education this week.
“The kids were all super excited when we told them, especially the little ones,” Byers said.
Two full-time mental health therapists work with each program — one with emotional support, the other with the partial program. The programs are staffed by three teachers and a psychiatrist, in addition to Zylka and Byers. Several college interns also assist students with their education.
Zylka said construction began in September to prepare for Adelphoi’s move into the Robindale Energy building, from which it is leasing space to house its programs. She’s looking forward for the opportunity to expand the program’s reach at the new location.
“The other building had its unique challenge, and this is more of a school setting,” she said. “And I think having access to a full-sized gym is going to be big for the kids.”
Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Chamber of Commerce organized Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting event.
