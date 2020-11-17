Adelphoi was recently awarded a $420,000 grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation that will fund two new initiatives within the Adelphoi system of care.
The first part of the grant will fund the continued development and roll out of Adelphoi’s new innovative software platform, FirstMatchTM.
Currently in Pennsylvania, 66% of youth in the child welfare, juvenile justice and behavioral health systems have cycled through multiple treatment programs. FirstMatchTM, developed by Adelphoi, is an admissions software solution designed to reduce the total number of child placements. FirstMatchTM uses predictive analytics to recommend the most appropriate treatment program for a youth who has been referred for care. By matching a youth with the right program the first time, FirstMatchTM decreases the number of multiple placements, reduces trauma, and increases the likelihood of a positive outcome for that youth.
The second part of the grant will support the implementation of a cloud-based time and attendance software.
This new platform will improve Adelphoi’s operating efficiencies by improving staff coverage, reducing overtime, increasing productivity and improving workflows through analytics.
“We are pleased to partner with the Richard King Mellon Foundation to improve systems of care both within our organization and within our industry,” said Karyn Pratt, Adelphoi Director of Marketing and Development. “FirstMatchTM has the potential to improve the overall delivery of services to at-risk youth while reducing the amount of trauma experienced by our most fragile populations.”
Headquartered in Latrobe, Adelphoi offers outcome-based solutions for abused, neglected, delinquent and other at-risk children and their families through a continuum of treatment and education services that provide a foundation of hope for the future. Since its founding in 1971, Adelphoi has served over 60,000 at-risk youth and families.
