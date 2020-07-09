Youths interested in science or reading have the option to participate in two programs planned at Adams Memorial Library this summer.
Families with children entering 2nd through 6th grade this fall can be a chemist in their home, via Zoom, through the library’s “GSK Science in the Summer” program.
Adams Memorial Library is partnering with GSK and the Carnegie Science Center to offer a free and online summer program running from July 13-16.
Participants will practice scientific techniques and explore principles of chemistry through hands-on experiments and live virtual sessions with fellow student scientists, a Science on the Road educator and question and answer session with a local STEM professional.
To learn more, or register for the program, contact the library by emailing summerreading@adamslib.org.
Space is limited and supply kits will be available for curbside pickup at the library starting July 8.
The library also announced that its Palmer Summer Reading Program is virtual and online this year.
Participants can log reading hours and activities — including crafts and virtual guest performances — for the chance to win prizes.
Families can register for the summer reading program at https://adamslib.beanstack.com or download the Beanstack app.
For those who would like to participate in summer reading but don’t have access to the internet, call the library at 724-539-1972 during business hours for more information. The library’s hours can be found online at www.adamslib.org.
The summer reading program ends Aug. 8.
