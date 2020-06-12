Action For Animals Humane Society reopened on Tuesday with adoptions scheduled for noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visitors are asked to wear masks when visiting the shelter and to observe social distancing. Anyone who is uncomfortable coming into the shelter for pet adoption can call to make an appointment. The monthly shot clinic is still temporarily closed.
AFA is located at 386 Route 217 in Derry Township. For information, call 724-539-2544.
