It was time for the celebrities to retire. When COVID-19 shut down so many venues of entertainment, it was unfortunate that the show could not go on for these stars of Sea World, Disney World, Busch Gardens and state fairs.
And so all 18 of them got into a van and came to Derry Township where they’ve been hanging around waiting for what’s next. Only one was signed up for a new gig and moved on, but so far, the rest of them have no immediate plans.
They’re spending their days playing with toys, scratching on posts, sunning themselves on windowsills and taking a lot of naps, as cats are famous for doing.
LuAnn Hutcheson, executive director and shelter manager of Action For Animals Humane Society, is surprised that these special cats have not been adopted. Where else can you find one that can climb or walk on ropes, beep horns, weave between a person’s legs, and do other tricks that wowed crowds at popular parks and fairs?
There are several possible reasons why feline adoptions are low, and that for the first time that she can recall, there are more cats than dogs at the shelter. But first, the story about the show cats.
“We got a call on Aug. 24 from the Columbus Zoo, asking if we could help place some displaced workers,” Hutcheson said.
When pandemic shutdowns and restrictions forced zoos and parks to cancel animal shows, 150 cats from around the country were sent to Columbus Zoo where they lived in fancy digs with screened porches.
AFA was asked to take the remaining 18 that had not been adopted nor placed with shelters and rescues.
“Cats are hard to train and they can be directed by food to go places,” Hutcheson said. “These are five to nine years old and some of them have been performing for years. But they’re not doing any tricks while they’re here. We’re just letting them be cats.”
The retired entertainers have a variety of colorings and personalities. Chile, who spent her career climbing ropes, loves to cuddle. Bubbles and Salsa have sweet personalities, and Josie, who did rope tricks, loves playing with toys. Jillian, trained to come out of a mailbox and run up a rope, is a sassy gal, and Trisha is a lap cat. Graycee was taught to jump out of a trash can and run across the stage. She now shuns the limelight and enjoys spending quiet time alone.
The other cats are Fig, JJ, Tom, Debbie, Gin, Pandemic, Sienna, Winky and Iron, who all have their own special tricks.
“Right now, we have about 55 cats and 19 kittens at the shelter,” Hutcheson said. “We’re getting about 150 calls a day for adoptions, but very few are for cats. We have a hard time placing older cats, but I think that they’re more fun. They’re more defined and they already have their lives planned out. They are either a social butterfly, or they are ‘leave me alone.’ You don’t know what to expect with a kitten.”
During the height of the shutdown, veterinarians were limited to emergency surgeries that excluded spaying and neutering. That caused an increase in cat overpopulation among ferals and pets that are allowed to run. Before that, AFA’s low cost spay and neuter clinic was spaying three dogs and nine cats a day, and neutering as many males as they could fit in. Now there’s a backlog with bookings well into December.
Adoptions overall were temporarily halted and there are still restrictions. People have to apply and be approved before visiting the shelter to meet one dog at a time at a detached trailer. The cat lounge, though, is big enough to allow social distancing.
There are also fewer available dogs because no-kill shelters like AFA often get them from overcrowded out-of-state shelters. That requires veterinary care prior to transport, which couldn’t be arranged during the shutdown.
Another reason that AFA has fewer dogs now is that many people who are laid off or working from home, and have kids home from school, decided that they had time to get a new dog.
Hutcheson worries that some of them will end up back in shelters when everyone returns to work and school.
“People need to be aware that dogs might develop separation anxiety when their humans aren’t around all day like they were,” she said.
That’s why she’s puzzled that there aren’t more adoptions of cats that tend to be more independent.
The virus impacted more than the balance of the shelter population. Income dropped when the spay and neuter program and shot clinics shut down, when adoptions dropped, and when major fund raisers were canceled or changed.
“We had to learn different ways of doing things,” Hutcheson said. “The virtual walk turned out fairly well, but we missed seeing those fuzzy faces.”
For information about adopting the show cats, other felines and dogs, visit afashelter.org or find them on Facebook at Action For Animals Humane Society.
