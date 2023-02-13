It was business as usual this weekend for LuAnn Hutcheson, shelter manager of Action For Animals Humane Society (AFA) in Derry Township.
On Friday, she drove 454 miles round trip to take a dog back for a recheck at the veterinary hospital and school at the University of Ohio in Columbus. The animal was being treated thanks to support from Lauren’s Wing, The Fund For the Animals.
At AFA’s annual Love Is in the Air fundraiser Saturday, the nonprofit celebrated 40 years of service to the community, and Lauren’s Wing was recognized for 10 years of financial support to AFA. Hutcheson got a standing ovation during the slideshow presentation of AFA’s growth from a foster-based rescue, a small facility in Derry Township that it outgrew, and to its present location on state Route 217.
That was Saturday evening.
At 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Hutcheson took off in the company van for a trip to Fairmont, West Virginia, to meet up with a transport of homeless dogs that AFA was taking in. By 2 p.m., she was back at the shelter where the staff helped her to unload 12 pooches that included puppies, seniors and middle-aged dogs, among them black-faced curs, beagles, a pit bull and some mixes.
Hutcheson, who has been with AFA since 2001, took time from the unloading to tell the Bulletin, “If it wasn’t for everybody else, I couldn’t do this.”
That was the spirit Saturday night when more than 90 guests came to Rizzo’s Malabar Inn banquet center in Crabtree to support AFA and all the people involved who are behind the success. That’s Hutcheson and her staff, volunteers, past and present board members and the generous people of the community, both longstanding and new supporters.
The event was co-chaired by Leanne Rubino, who is vice president of the board of directors, and Linda Ruby of Lawson Heights, also a board member.
Photos for the slideshow were collected from several sources, including Facebook and from Mary Prettiman, who previously served on the board and whose husband Ted is still on the board. The presentation chronicled the growth of the shelter and the activities and services that AFA has provided for the past four decades.
“What I personally am most proud of are the number of programs we are able to offer to the community,” Rubino said. “If you look back to where we started, we were just rescuing animals. Now we have rabies and shot clinics, spay and neuter programs and we have two veterinarians and one who helps us part time.”
She also noted that AFA is willing to take in animals that other shelters cannot handle, like the four pregnant moms and 45 puppies that came aboard so far this year. Some of those puppies left their moms already and some still needed surrogate mothers.
AFA brings in dogs and cats from other shelters because, Hutcheson said, “They don’t have as many rescues in Ohio and West Virginia as we have here. We have at least 24 shelters and rescues in Westmoreland County alone, and I also transport back and forth from the shelter in Bedford.”
She noted that AFA often gets unclaimed pets from Hoffman’s Animal Control in Delmont, which is currently empty because they work with a handful of rescues and shelters that take the animals that were picked up.
Hutcheson also said that shelters trade animals so that they can get different exposure in different areas. That’s how she met Rubino, who years ago worked at Animal Friends in Pittsburgh when she lived in that area.
“We traded back and forth so that some dogs had better chances of being adopted,” Rubino said. “I adopted one of the dogs, Rhoda, that Lu had brought in.”
She joined the staff at AFA when she moved to the area, but now serves only on the board.
“I have two St. Bernards and my fiance has a black Lab, and I’m adopting one of the Chihuahua pups who came in last month,” she said. “I’m going from big to small.”
Karen Highlands of Jeannette founded Lauren’s Wing in memory of her daughter Lauren Thompson, who loved animals and lost her life in a vehicle crash. In the past 10 years, the fund has helped 80 dogs, cats and a few rabbits who have special medical needs. Hutcheson has connection with shelters in West Virginia, Ohio and some Pennsylvania areas that cannot afford expensive medical care.
Highlands attends the AFA events where she sometimes meets people who adopted pets that were helped by the fund.
“It’s really nice to hear from them and to know what happened to the animals,” she said. “That’s always a pleasant part of being at the fundraisers.”
At Saturday’s event, the basket raffles specifically for Lauren’s Wing brought in $1,200.
AFA had 38 baskets in its raffle, nine silent auction items and 10 door prizes. Dean Miller, one of the board members who owns the Dairy Queen in Unity Township, donated the ice cream dessert that was decorated with the AFA logo.
Board President David McCleary of New Alexandria, who joined AFA five years ago, is proud of AFA’s growth and accomplishments.
“My wife Kelly and I fell in love with the animals and the people who work there and who are on the board,” he previously told The Bulletin. “We really believed in their mission and their accomplishments. They have literally helped tens of thousands of animals.”
About those 12 dogs that Hutcheson brought back Sunday afternoon:
“They had a big day and they’re just going to rest tonight. They’re going to get a belly full of food, fresh water and a nice place to sleep,” Hutcheson said. “Tomorrow, we’ll start with a bath and with the medicals.”
Visit Action For Animals on Facebook or afashelter.org.
