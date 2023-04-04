An Acme man who crashed his vehicle in November 2020, causing severe injuries to himself, is suing the Wicked Googly and Ligonier Valley Police Department for their alleged negligence.
The lawsuit also names the Loyalhanna Association and a New Florence man, Bruce Wadsworth, as defendants.
The civil complaint, filed in federal court in the Western District of Pennsylvania, alleges Donald Hall was over-served on the evening of Nov. 2, 2020, at the Wicked Googly. When Hall was later detained by LVPD officers Daniel Dorazio and Matthew Sherer, they created a danger that led to him reentering his vehicle, later crashing into a tree along Rector Road.
A preliminary settlement conference is scheduled for April 4 at 10 a.m. Last Friday, the Ligonier Valley Police Commission appointed Commissioner Matt Smith to attend the teleconference on behalf of the commission. The police department and the officers are being represented by lawyers with Butler-based Dillon, McCandless, King, Coulter & Graham, L.L.P.
The lawsuit does not list a specific monetary amount for damages but asks the court that if found in favor of, Hall be awarded constitutional deprivations, pain and suffering, attorneys’ fees, medical bills and the cost of litigation.
The events of Nov. 2 unfolded around 6:30 p.m. when Hall entered the Wicked Googly, the bar operated inside Ligonier Lanes. While there, Hall consumed alcohol for nearly four hours. Despite claiming to be visibly intoxicated, Hall alleges the staff served him an “unreasonable” amount of alcohol, according to the complaint. When he went to leave, none of the staff offered Hall an alternative means of transportation.
Around 10:40 p.m., Hall arrived at the home of a former girlfriend in Rector and began knocking on the door. This woman called the LVPD to remove Hall from the property.
When Sherer and Dorazio arrived, they found Hall asleep in his car. A field sobriety test and preliminary breath test found Hall was twice the legal limit to drive.
When the woman told police she didn’t want to press charges, the officers left Hall handcuffed in the back of a patrol car.
The complaint alleges that instead of arresting Hall, the officers planned to hold him at the police station until he sobered up. Thomas Kokoska, a patrolman with the Loyalhanna Association, was called to the scene. There the LVPD officers allegedly asked Kokoska to move Hall’s car, which was unregistered and had tires that were running bare, from the woman’s property to a nearby business, Barb’s Country Store on Linn Run Road.
While transporting Hall to the police station, the officers contacted Wadsworth to meet them at the nearby Sheetz. There, the officers took the handcuffs off of Hall and handed him over to Wadsworth., who was told to not allow Hall to drive or go back to the woman’s home.
The complaint does not identify how Hall and Wadsworth knew each other or how the police knew to contact Wadsworth but it does note that Wadsworth was at the Wicked Googly that evening.
But instead of taking Hall home, Wadsworth allegedly drove Hall back to his car, which was being watched by Kokoska. At around midnight, Hall pulled onto the roadway and Kokoska contacted the LVPD.
While driving down Rector Road, Hall’s passenger side tires left the roadway and he failed to negotiate a left curve where he struck a tree. The vehicle rotated and continued through a driveway before colliding with another tree.
Hall was partially ejected out of the car through the driver-side window and he had to be transported by medical helicopter to Conemaugh Memorial Hospital in Johnstown.
Hall, who was 49 years old at the time of the accident, suffered severe injuries which left him with paraplegia in both of his legs, fractures in his spine and arms, neurological damage and impairment to his cognitive function. Along with the physical injuries and necessary medical treatment, Hall has also suffered from severe emotional distress, anxiety and disrupted sleep patterns.
Responses to the complaint by the defendants have denied any wrongdoing.
