Acme girl named 2020 National Petite Miss Agriculture USA

Brystoll Ament, 9, of Acme was recently named 2020 National Petite Miss Agriculture USA.
After winning the state title to represent Pennsylvania in March, Ament traveled to Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio on June 27, where she competed with girls from all across the United States for a chance to hold a national title. It was a long day of competition that included competing in areas of Introduction, Photogenic, Essay, Speech, Formal wear, Ag wear, and Impromptu question.
Ament enjoyed meeting strong independent women of all ages from all across the country and learning how agriculture affects their lives. She looks forward to wearing her new crown and representing all of the United States promoting an industry so special to her for the next year.
“It’s amazing to learn how agriculture in our area is different from theirs, and our industry changes all across the country to fit the region’s needs,” she said.
Ament is the daughter of Donald and Samantha Ament of Acme. She will attend Ramsey Elementary this year entering 4th grade. Her little sister Maci also holds a title, 2020 Westmoreland County PA Tiny Miss Agriculture USA.
The girls live on a small family farm that continues to grow as their agricultural interests do. The girls work on the farm along with their parents and two other sisters breeding and raising market lambs, market goats, and cattle. The Aments enjoy exhibiting their animals all across the East Coast.
Brystoll Ament is a member of the East Coast Livestock Association, Pennsylvania Livestock Association and the Pennsylvania Club Livestock Association, as well as the Westmoreland County 4H.
Miss Agriculture USA is a non-profit agricultural promotion organization featuring queens of all ages and diversities that will promote, celebrate, and educate concerning all aspects of the agricultural industry. Even more than just about agriculture, it’s about building confidence, promoting self-esteem, developing public speaking skills, shaping strong leaders, networking and forming lasting friendships.
“Being a part of this organization has given my daughter so much confidence,” Samantha Ament said. “Over the last year, her father and I have seen her blossom from a shy girl to a confident young woman. Being a part of this industry means always learning and growing your knowledge of agriculture constantly, seeing her being confident enough to walk up to industry leaders and ask questions with absolutely no fear or reservation gives me so much pride. We know she has a bright future, but this organization has made it even brighter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.