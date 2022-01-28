Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Latrobe Art Center with your loved ones and enjoy a delicious, four-course, Italian-inspired meal provided by Ricolita’s Café from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
Dinner guests will begin their evening enjoying a trio of bruschetta, fresh mozzarella and stuffed mushrooms followed by Ricolita’s famous Neighborhood Salad. These starters will be followed by the choice of either Salmon Rockefeller over champagne risotto or Beef Braciole over pasta. Guests will top off their evening with panna cotta for dessert.
This exclusive fundraising event is BYOB. All guests are asked to arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. to Latrobe Art Center for dinner. Parties are limited to groups of 8 or less.
Tickets for “A Taste of Romance” cost $75 per person, and all reservations must be made no later than Friday, Feb. 4. All proceeds benefit the operations of Latrobe Art Center and Ricolita’s Café. For more information and to make your reservation, call 724-537-7011 or visit www.latrobeartcenter.org/events-all/a-taste-of-romance.
Founded in 2002 by Nancy Rogers Crozier (sister of Fred Rogers) and Elizabeth Hazlett, Latrobe Art Center provides a welcoming atmosphere for adults and children of all skill levels to grow their artistic talents and interests. Located in the heart of downtown Latrobe, the Art Center offers a wide variety of classes, workshops, events, community gatherings and more to improve the quality of life in the area through the visual arts.
Latrobe Art Center’s galleries are open and free to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Ricolita’s Café, located within the Art Center, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
