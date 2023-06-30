From Banana Split Princess to Latrobe’s Miss 4th of July! Piper Anke has become the first young lady to hold both titles.
At 12, Anke became the very first Banana Split Princess, and then this past May, she became the first Banana Split Princess to go on to be crowned Latrobe Miss 4th of July as well.
Volunteering and helping the community is something that drives this young lady, according to Briana Tomack, executive director of the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, who has had the pleasure of getting to know Anke.
According to Tomack, Anke has frequently volunteered at the Chamber and for Chamber events and committees, including helping with planning and decorating for events, especially the Great American Banana Split Celebration and Latrobe’s Holly Jolly Christmas.
“She is a wonderful young lady to represent our community and we are very proud of her accomplishments,” Tomack wrote on Facebook when congratulating Anke on her selection as Miss 4th of July.
In addition, Tomack said she is very impressed with the young lady Anke has become.
“She’s just very elegant. There’s an elegance about her. She’s very polite, very respectful, very funny…and she likes to help the little kids,” said Tomack.
She recalled when various Chamber events had to be canceled or limited due to pandemic restrictions, Anke was creative and innovative in thinking of ways the community could still celebrate together virtually.
Examples include when she came up with the electric banana split to celebrate the Great American Banana Split Celebration, and teamed up to create and host an eight-episode series of videos for the Holly Jolly Christmas of Latrobe, which was posted on social media and YouTube.
Videos included visits to local shops to remind the community to shop in downtown Latrobe for the holidays, as well as a visit to a reindeer farm.
In addition, Tomack pointed out that Anke has a great head on her shoulders. Anke was recently named a 2023 Carson Scholar, a scholarship program that honors and recognizes students in grades five-12 who not only display academic success, but also demonstrate humanitarian qualities through community service.
Many times, Anke has worked on creating the float for the Greater Latrobe 4th of July Parade, and this year, she will be riding on it as Miss 4th of July. It’s all come full circle.
“It so wonderful to have good volunteers,” said Tomack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.