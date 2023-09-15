School is back in session, fall sports are in full swing, and we are excited to announce our new Athlete of the Week program. The Latrobe Bulletin is partnering with the Daily Courier in Connellsville, along with our presenting sponsor Independence Health System, to bring this recognition to the region. Starting now and running through May, we will recognize a male and a female Athlete of the Week from our coverage area high schools.

Here’s how it will work. Each week, Bulletin Sports Editor Anthony DiCerbo and Daily Courier Sports Editor Jason Black will nominate two boys and two girls from each newspaper’s coverage area based on their weekly achievements in athletics. From there, each Monday and Tuesday, readers across both markets will be able to vote on the nominees to help determine the weekly honorees. We will announce the Athletes of the Week each week with a feature on each honoree running in our newspapers, both websites and shared across our social media channels.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.