School is back in session, fall sports are in full swing, and we are excited to announce our new Athlete of the Week program. The Latrobe Bulletin is partnering with the Daily Courier in Connellsville, along with our presenting sponsor Independence Health System, to bring this recognition to the region. Starting now and running through May, we will recognize a male and a female Athlete of the Week from our coverage area high schools.
Here’s how it will work. Each week, Bulletin Sports Editor Anthony DiCerbo and Daily Courier Sports Editor Jason Black will nominate two boys and two girls from each newspaper’s coverage area based on their weekly achievements in athletics. From there, each Monday and Tuesday, readers across both markets will be able to vote on the nominees to help determine the weekly honorees. We will announce the Athletes of the Week each week with a feature on each honoree running in our newspapers, both websites and shared across our social media channels.
This program is made possible by a partnership with Independence Health System. When asked about the program, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Tom Chakurda had this to say:
“Independence Health System, Westmoreland Area, is proud to partner with the Latrobe Bulletin and Daily Courier in their recognition of our area’s top athletes,” Chakurda said. “High school sports are deeply ingrained in the fabric of western Pennsylvania and we are pleased to be able to support this outstanding program; one that not only recognizes these young women and men for their athletic prowess on the fields of competition, but also for their achievements in the classroom and their commitment to the communities in which they live.”
In addition to the weekly honor, we will hold a reception at the end of the school year where all weekly honorees will be invited. From those winners, a male and female Athlete of the Year will be selected, with each earning a scholarship as part of their recognition.
If you are a parent, grandparent, friend or family of a local prep athlete, we encourage you to turn to the sports pages weekly for the nominees, make sure to vote for your weekly winner, and come back and help us celebrate them each week. There are great performances happening across the fields and courts of our region’s schools; we look forward to helping recognize this each week going forward. Local athletes wanting the weekly recognition and the scholarship at the end of the year… “Game on!”
