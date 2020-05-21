Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh asked its friends and neighbors to help spread joy and kindness to Pittsburgh and the world by singing and playing along to Fred Rogers’ iconic song, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”
The response to the Children’s Museum’s call was both amazing and heartwarming, with more than 20 individuals and families from far and wide sharing their performances of the song.
Submissions spanned the creative and melodic spectrum, ranging from a cappella solos to family quartets to instrumental renditions on the clarinet, french horn, guitar, piano and maracas.
A compilation of these submissions is available for viewing at https://youtu.be/L1AmLvvploQ.
The video will also be available on the Children’s Museum’s “Museum at Home” web page, as well as its YouTube channel, and its social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
The museum is also sharing the musical submissions with all of its neighbors as a part of the many celebratory activities that will take place on Pennsylvania’s annual statewide 1-4-3 Day of Kindness honoring Fred Rogers on Friday, May 22.
This ‘Neighborhood Singalong’ will also be played for visitors in the Children’s Museum when the building reopens.
