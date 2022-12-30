A newspaper would not exist for 120 years if it did not make changes. When the Latrobe Bulletin was first printed there was no radio, no television and no internet. In 2015, the Bulletin launched its first website LatrobeBulletinNews.com. Our site has grown through the years bringing thousands of visitors and impressions. We also have over 6,500 followers on Facebook.
After 120 years of some of the most significant technological advances in the world, we’re still a successful, necessary and positive contributor to our community.
