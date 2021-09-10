While we may never know for sure every detail about what happened on Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001, one thing is certain: The selfless sacrifice made by the passengers and crew saved untold lives, and their story serves as an enduring reminder of what it truly means to be an American.
What would we say to them, given the chance?
Heroes of Flight 93, here are some of the things we wish we could tell you:
“They were true heroes, selfless Americans that we owe a huge debt to. They’ll never be forgotten.”
— Rosie Wolford
———
“I would say thank you for saving lives. I don’t think at the time they realized how many lives they were saving. Maybe they did. God bless them.”
— Mike O’Barto
———
“I would say it takes a very special person to make that decision and sacrifice, to do what they did. I would definitely give them the commendation of highest honor for doing what they did. We never had the chance to thank them, but I’m sure, God willing, they were taken care of, and from above they’re probably looking down and thinking that things could have been a lot worse.”
— John Brasile
———
“Thank you for being true Americans.”
— Jason Patrick
———
“I’d say thank you for your bravery.”
— Roland “Bud” Mertz
———
“Just from growing up in Ligonier and that being so close to where I still live and work everyday, and hearing stories from people who were here that day and saw the plane fly over Ligonier ... how incredibly solemn that must have been, to kind of know what was coming and still be brave enough to put themselves before other people. That was a vivid day.”
— Susan Huba
———
“I cannot fathom your level of bravery and your steadfast desire to ensure that no people other than (yourselves) would be harmed. To say the words, ‘Let’s roll,’ and to know what was coming next but doing it anyway is something that I will never forget. I will be eternally grateful for you. You are heroes.”
— Dr. Carol Fox
———
“I would say thank you for what you’ve done. You will not be forgotten, and your family members will always be in our thoughts and prayers.”
— Sean Kertes
———
“You will never be forgotten.”
— Dr. Georgia Teppert
———
“Thank you, thank you, thank you for your heroic efforts. Obviously, that plane was meant for another major building. Listening to 911 calls from that day, those individuals stepped up and made the ultimate sacrifice.”
— Gina Cerilli Thrasher
———
“I would thank them for their bravery and (tell them) that their actions probably saved many lives since the believed target was the Capitol or the White House. They made the ultimate sacrifice against terrorism and (upheld) our American way of life.”
— R. Bruce Love
———
“Your families, your friends and your country mourn all that was lost when we lost you. May you find peace as we share our grief and remembrances.”
— Tracy Trotter
———
“To the passengers and crew of Flight 93, you will not be forgotten!”
— Dr. Dean Huss
———
“Fate chose you instead of me. I only hope that if I am faced with knowing that I have to give up my life to protect others that I would have your courage. We will pay it forward by devoting our time and resources to protect vulnerable individuals and families.”
— Vince Quatrini
———
“Thank you. You are brave Americans. You saved lives. You represent the American spirit that I hope is alive in all of us.”
— Rep. Jason Silvis
———
“I never knew any of you personally before 9/11, but I think about you often since 9/11. Without your sacrifice, the death toll from Flight 93 would have undoubtedly been much higher. You are heroes, and you exemplify the very best of what America has to offer. With or without a visible memorial, you would never have been forgotten. Thank you for your sacrifice.”
— Doug Chew
———
“Thank you. The sacrifice you made kept our freedom and our lives sacred.”
— Rev. Paul R. Taylor
———
“I imagine that we would want to convey our appreciation for their courage and their efforts to save those whom the hijackers targeted with the plane. We would want to acknowledge those efforts for certain. We would want to mention our frustration that such a terrible thing could happen to them. And we would want to share our great sadness that they could not see their families again, could not hug their parents and partners, their children. No monuments, no services, no commemorations can restore those losses, and I would want to tell them that this fills us with sadness too profound to express adequately.”
— Dr. Timothy Kelly
———
“As I visited the Flight 93 memorial in Stoystown just two weeks ago that happens to border my district and is so close to home, I could not help but feel sad as I read each of their names on the placard. Their beautiful lives were cut short and they will always be heroes for taking on what they did that day. What strength that must have taken, but that is who we are as Americans, and may their families have comfort knowing we will never forget!”
— Rep. Leslie Rossi
