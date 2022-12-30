After my four-year stint in the Air Force my friend Don Hilton who worked in the ad department at the Bulletin told me they were looking for a photographer.
He set up an interview and told me they would be offering $40 a week, but he advised me to hold out for $45. I met with Harry Frye and held out for $45 and on Nov. 11, 1959, Veterans Day, a Speed Graphic camera was thrust into my hands.
That was the start of 20 years taking photos for the Bulletin and during that time many interesting and amusing incidents happened. Two stand out in my mind above all others and to quote Dave Barry, I am not making this up.
In the early ‘70s we outgrew our old printing press so Tom Whiteman, publisher, bought four units from a defunct New York newspaper. An addition was added to the building where the brand-new used press was installed and painted the traditional Bulletin green.
There were no takers for the ancient old press so Tom decided in true Bulletin tradition to have a press-wrecking party, a catered affair complete with a three-piece band. I was invited to photograph the event. The old press was shined up, Smitty rang the bell, and that day’s edition was run off on the press. Then Tom helped his mother Hazel to hold an acetylene torch to make the first honorary cut.
Then, all hell broke loose as the guests proceeded to cut, pull and pound the old cast iron and steel press to pieces as the band played on. As time went on the press yielded less and less parts to be broken and the torches started to catch the grease in the bearings on fire. All the fire extinguishers from throughout the building were spent to put out the fires.
By now Tom was high atop the press busy with his cutting torch. Some of the guests thought it would be funny if they lit some newsprint under Tom. As the flames roared up around him, he reached up with the torch and hit the sprinkler above his head sending water everywhere as he ordered Steve Veres to call the fire department. Off in the distance we could hear the wail of sirens and the old steam whistle at what is now Standard Steel.
My friend Dave Inselmini, a millwright and fireman, who helped install the press, and myself just looked at each other knowing this was no laughing matter calling in a “semi-false alarm.” We did the only thing two grown men could do: We hid in the basement only to be discovered later by one of the firemen like two children caught with their hands in the cookie jar – one of life’s more embarrassing moments. I don’t know how this incident was smoothed over but to the best of my knowledge no one was arrested, maimed or injured.
About this same time Terry Marolt, a writer for the Bulletin, left to work for our archrival, the Tribune Review. The Trib set up a storefront office for Terry on Main Street and although we worked for competitive newspapers, Terry and I remained friends. I used to hang out there between assignments, shoot the bull and generally harass Terry. Once after as I was leaving Terry asked me to tell the garbage men just out front to take a large cardboard box in the entranceway. I did just that but added as a joke: “Take the newspaper vending machine also.”
Returning to the Bulletin later, someone in editorial said there was a phone call for me. Picking up the phone I recognized Terry’s voice saying, “Did you tell the garbage men to take our newspaper vending machine?” Sheepishly returning later that week to the Main Street Trib office I could see the scratch marks on the sidewalk where the heavy machine was dragged to the garbage truck. In the window of the office was the vending machine bent in a “U” shape now about 6 inches thick after being compacted by the garbage truck.
The only regret I have is not being able to see Terry scrambling from his desk in the back of the office trying to stop the garbage men from pitching the vending machine in the truck. I learned a lesson – you can’t joke with some people, they just may take you seriously!
Newly retired after doing commercial photography for Kennametal, I’m back stringing for the Bulletin. Gone are the days of rushing back to the darkroom to develop and print your photos. Digital cameras enable you to preview your photos as you take them, then simply download them to a computer to be used in the paper.
I walk through the second floor of the Bulletin, now empty, where 40 years ago rows of linotype machines clattered and cranked out hot lead. Today a few computers do the work of these machines.
These early years at the Bulletin are the most memorable of my working career. They say you can’t go home again but just being a small part of the newspaper business once more is something special that gets in your blood and is always there.
