Ernie Sistek

Yes, that skinny kid with all that hair and his trusty Speed Graphic is yours truly.

 PHOTO BY ERNIE SISTEK

After my four-year stint in the Air Force my friend Don Hilton who worked in the ad department at the Bulletin told me they were looking for a photographer.

He set up an interview and told me they would be offering $40 a week, but he advised me to hold out for $45. I met with Harry Frye and held out for $45 and on Nov. 11, 1959, Veterans Day, a Speed Graphic camera was thrust into my hands.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was originally published in the Jan. 18, 2003, edition when the Bulletin celebrated 100 years of publishing. Ernie Sistek is still taking photos for the Bulletin.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.