A look back at the Blue Angels through the years

A look at the U.S. Navy Blue Angels through the decades:
1940s
At the end of World War II, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Chester W. Nimitz ordered the formation of a flight demonstration team to keep the public interested in naval aviation.
In a short three months, the Navy Flight Exhibition Team performed its first flight demonstration June 15, 1946, at their home base, Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville, Florida. Lt. Cmdr. Roy “Butch” Voris led the team and flew the Grumman F6F-5 Hellcat.
The new Navy Flight Exhibition team was only the second formal flying demonstration team to have been created in the world, since the Patrouille de France formed in 1931.
The team was introduced as the “Blue Angels” at a show in Omaha, Nebraska, in July 1946. Right Wing Pilot Lt. Maurice “Wick” Wickendoll came across the name in the New Yorker Magazine in a column called Goings On About Town. Voris said, “That sounds great! The Blue Angels. Navy, Blue, and Flying!”
A big loss came to the Blue Angels when on Sept. 29, 1946, Slot Pilot Lt. j.g. Ross “Robby” Robinson failed to recover from a dive while performing a Cuban Eight maneuver at NAS Jacksonville, and was killed. Robinson died only four shows before the end of the season and became the first of 26 Blue Angel pilot fatalities in the team’s 70-year history.
In 1947, Flight Leader Lt. Cmdr. Robert “Bob” Clarke introduced the now-famous Blue Angels Diamond Formation. With the new formation, the team introduced two new maneuvers: the Diamond Loop and the Diamond Barrel Roll; two maneuvers still performed today.
1950s
The biggest era of change came in the 1950s and started when new Flight Leader Lt. Cmdr. Johnny Magda implemented the first single Solo maneuver, which happened while the Diamond flew out of the crowd’s view.
On April 24, 1950, Blue Angels pilot Lt. Bob Longworth was killed while performing a roll on takeoff in the team’s Grumman F8F-1 Bearcat, known as the “Beetle Bomb.” Shortly after, the Beetle Bomb was taken out of demonstrations.
In response to the Korean Conflict, the Navy disbanded the Blue Angels and the team reported to Fighter Squadron 191 (VF-191), “Satan’s Kittens,” aboard the aircraft carrier USS Princeton in 1950.
On March 8, 1951, Flight Leader Lt. Cmdr. John “Johnny” Magda led a strike against North Korean and Chinese troops when gunfire struck his Grumman F9F-2B Panther. Magda was the first Blue Angels leader to die in combat.
The Blue Angels’ first Marine Corps pilot, Capt. Chuck Hiett, also joined the team in 1954; and at least one position has been reserved for a Marine ever since. In addition, an Opposing Solo position was also added to the team that year.
In June 1955, the team relocated from NAS Corpus Christi to their present home base at NAS Pensacola, Florida, and that following winter, stayed there for winter training.
The Blue Angels gave their first performance outside the U.S. in 1956 — in Canada. The team also upgraded its logistics aircraft to the Douglas R5D Skymaster.
1960s
In 1962, Flight Leader Lt. Cmdr. Ken Wallace and the Blue Angels team introduced the Farvel maneuver. The Wing and Slot pilots would fly straight and the Flight Leader would fly inverted above them. The maneuver was soon modified to have both the Flight Leader and Slot pilots fly inverted, a maneuver the team still flies today — the Double Farvel.
Because of the Cuban Missile Crisis and overcrowding at NAS Key West, beginning in 1963 and lasting until 1966, the Blue Angels held winter training at the Navy’s so-called “Bone Yard” at NAS Litchfield Park, Tucson, Arizona.
At the end of 1969, the team transitioned to the McDonnell Douglas F-4J Phantom II. It was the only aircraft flown by both the Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds.
The Phantom II also allowed the Blue Angels to perform the Dirty Loop maneuver, in which the aircraft’s landing gear and flaps are left down, while they climb directly into a loop. Because the Phantoms were faster, the team was also able to add enough maneuvers to fill a 22-minute demonstration.
1970s
Tragedy hit the Blue Angels in the 1973 season when the Flight Leader, Left Wing Pilot, and a crew chief all lost their lives during an arrival maneuver. The rest of the air show season was then cancelled. The incident also signaled the end of the Phantom-era.
Capt. Ken Wallace, a former 1954 — 1955 Slot pilot and 1961 — 1963 Flight Leader, returned to the team to help guide it into a new season.
1980s
In November 1985, Lt. Cmdr. Donnie Cochran became the Blue Angels’ first African-American pilot. He flew in both the Left and Right Wing positions between 1986-88.
For thirteen years, the Blue Angels had continued to fly the McDonnell Douglas A-4F Skyhawk II, and on Nov. 8, 1986, the team completed its 40th anniversary year and unveiled the McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) F/A-18 Hornet.
The Hornet is the first dual-role fighter/attack aircraft and is still serving on America’s front lines of defense. The aircraft is a unique combination of high power and light weight, which gives this multi-mission strike fighter impressive maneuverability, climb rate, and acceleration — important both in combat and shipboard operations.
1990s
In August and September 1992, the team performed 16 shows in eight countries throughout Asia and Europe. During this tour, the Blue Angels became the first U.S. military flight demonstration team to perform in Russia, Romania, and Bulgaria.
Two years later, in 1994, prior Blue Angels pilot Cmdr. Donnie Cochran came back to lead the team, and made history again when he became the team’s first African American commanding officer.
The team celebrated its 50th anniversary year in 1996 and was led by Capt. Gregory Woolridge.
2000s
Following sequestration in April 2013, the Navy announced the remaining air show season was cancelled as one of many steps to ensure resources would be in place for forces operating forward deployed.The Blue Angels remained committed to their mission though, reached out to the local community, and performed more than 500 community outreach events, totaling more than 5,000 hours of community service squadron-wide.
An executive officer position was added to the team in 2014, and for the first time in history, there were a total of 17 Blue Angels officers.
The team celebrated another milestone in history in 2015, when Marine Capt. Katie Higgins was selected to pilot the Blue Angels’ Lockheed Martin C-130T Hercules transport aircraft, making her the first female Blue Angels pilot.
Since 1946, the Blue Angels have performed for nearly 500 million fans.
Information provided by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.