A depiction of Proctor’s Militia will be setting up camp on Compass Inn Museum’s historic grounds from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 21-22. Musket and cannon firings will take place at 12:30 and 3 p.m. both days at the museum, located along Route 30 East, Laughlintown.
In the late 1700s, the Laurel Highlands separated the early Pennsylvania colony from the wild frontier. This western border had to be protected from American adversaries. Proctor’s Militia, named after John Proctor, the Sheriff of Westmorland County, was formed and tasked with protecting this frontier border.
Proctor’s Militia is being brought back to life as the Independent Battalion Westmoreland County. This American Revolutionary War Reenactment Unit portrays frontier and militia life in Southwestern Pennsylvania during the late 18th century.
The men and women of Proctor’s Militia will depict the lives of soldiers and camp followers, such as midwives, surgeons, gun makers and leather workers.
Compass Inn Museum is an authentically restored, early 1800s stagecoach inn on the original Philadelphia-Pittsburgh Turnpike. Offering guided tours of the authentic Inn, reconstructed outbuildings, and stagecoaches by period-dressed docents, the museum gives visitors a look into the functioning of the Inn and the stagecoach experience.
General admission tickets are $12 for adults, $11 for adults age 62 and up and $8 for children. Tickets can be purchased on-site the day of the event. For more information, visit compassinn.org/eventcalendar. Any questions, email info@compassinn.org or call 724-238-6818.
