A little slice of heaven: GLJHS teacher earns 2nd place with angel food cake at PA Farm Show

Abigail Mehalic of Latrobe, a Family and Consumer Science teacher at Greater Latrobe Junior High School, knows a thing or two about blissful desserts. In fact, you might say her angel food cake is so good, it’s divine.
It’s no wonder that it took second place in the Incredible Angel Food Cake Contest on Sunday at the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show, held at the PA Farm Show Complex & Expo Center located in Harrisburg.
She uses a family recipe that secured first prize at last year’s Westmoreland Fair in Mount Pleasant Township, the only way to earn a spot in the PA Farm Show competition.
Traditional angel food cake is a type of cake made with egg whites, flour and sugar. It has an aerated texture that comes from using whipped egg whites instead of butter.
“It’s a nice, airy, light cake,” Mehalic said.
But not just any cake could win the judges’ affections in a statewide competition that had approximately 48 entries this year. So what is her secret?
Well, as any good baker will tell you, the devil is in the details.
“I make an almond buttercream icing to go with it, and in the summer I do some canning with strawberries, so I have strawberry jam for the filling. It’s totally from scratch,” she said. “Over the years I have put variations on it. In other years I used lemon poppy seed or raspberry, just depending on what I want to try.”
Mehalic, 36, said the original recipe was passed down to her by her dad, Harold Wilson, 72, of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, who also taught her how to make cakes.
“It was a family recipe that I always grew up watching them make for birthdays, Christmas, holidays. Eventually I learned how to make them on my own,” she said. “I always grew up in a family that cooked a lot. I think that’s what started my love of cooking.”
Wilson said his daughter’s culinary skills have grown “by leaps and bounds” since she was little, and that in his eyes, she has already surpassed his abilities.
“She’s a really fine cook, a lot better than me,” he said. “It’s kind of neat. It’s really fun to watch her. She blossomed.”
He noted that the family recipe is a twist on a recipe he found in an old cookbook.
“Everybody was complaining that they couldn’t find a decent angel food cake to eat, so I found this one and messed around, tweaked it a little,” he said.
Mehalic explained that you have to win in a county fair first to be eligible for the PA Farm Show contest. She and her father have both been entering baking competitions for years, and this year they both qualified for the Farm Show.
“It’s a special tradition we share,” she said. “Some years we do really well, and some we don’t. This year we both happened to do really well.”
Mehalic said she’s qualified six or seven times previously, but this is the first time she’s placed in the top five. She said she’s also had success in other cake competitions, and her chocolate cake has come out on top in the past, but this year she only entered the angel food contest.
“This is my favorite one to enter,” she said.
Wilson, meanwhile, won the Shippensburg Community Fair in Cumberland County this year and planned to enter a raspberry chiffon cake in the Farm Show, but due to recent weather conditions and some health issues, he wasn’t able to take part this year.
“A raspberry chiffon is just a little different texture than an angel food cake. I was going to try one this year, but there’s always next year,” he said.
Wilson said his wife, Nancy, enjoys cooking too, but she “doesn’t want anything to do with competition.”
While cooking contests can be tough, Mehalic said she doesn’t put a lot of pressure on herself to perform well, because winning isn’t really her aim.
“It’s just something I look forward to,” she said, noting that she also likes to participate in county fairs and the Farm Show to chip in her support for farmers.
“I support this kind of community involvement. It’s important we recognize the people who contribute to these fairs, and show support for the farmers who are responsible for our food supply. It’s so important to note that these farmers are working every single day of the week to provide for us.”
She noted that as a teacher, she believes in “leading by example.”
“You go out and do it and then share those experiences with your students,” she said, adding that she gets to form bonds with a lot of students who are active members of the agricultural community, themselves.
“I’m really proud of all the kids who participate in this sort of thing,” she said.
As for her role in the classroom, she said she aims to teach students life skills. Sometimes that leads to new career interests for her students, but even if it doesn’t, she’s teaching them practical skills that will be useful to them later in life.
She pointed to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic’s impact on home life as a good example of that.
“After the pandemic hit, a lot of these skills proved to be really valuable,” she said. “Many people were cooking at home for the first time.”
Currently on maternity leave, Mehalic said she plans to return to teaching at Greater Latrobe in August, where she teaches 7th- and 8th-grade Family and Consumer Science.
She said she’s looking forward to getting to share her experiences from the past year with her students.
“When I return to school, I want to talk about that. It’s so important to know how to do some of these things,” she said.
Mehalic and her husband, Tony — who is a physical education teacher at Latrobe Elementary School — have two children, 3-year-old Sadie and 3-month-old Grayson.
“My husband is a great support system,” she said. “He helps out watching the kids or getting me supplies.”
She tries to regularly involve Sadie in whatever she’s doing in the kitchen, in the hopes that one day her daughter might inherit the love of cooking, but again, either way, she knows she’s helping her learn something useful.
“I hope one day she’ll love to cook like I do,” she said. “It’s important to teach children life skills because you need them.”
Wilson, who learned a little bit about how to cook from his own mother and from a three-year stint as a cook in the National Guard, said he, too, hopes the tradition gets passed on.
“I think it’s great,” he said. “We have a couple of other granddaughters, too, so if anyone wants to learn, that would be kind of neat.”
So has Mehalic ever considered using her skills to make a living, perhaps open her own bakery?
“No, this is just a fun hobby I truly enjoy,” she said. “I’ll do it as long as I have the time. I’m really lighthearted with it.”
