For 53 years the first Saturday of August has been marked on the calendars of families from Fairfield and surrounding communities as a day of friendly competition amongst themselves.
That Saturday is not for a baseball game, football scrimmage or race; instead, it is the annual Frog Jumping Contest hosted by the Fairfield Boys Club.
The contest brings generations of families out to compete, settle rivalries and raise money for the local nonprofit organization.
Many families and friends have come and gone over the years but for over 20 years the competition has had Dave “The Frog Man” Altimus racking up wins and passing down his knowledge of competitive frog jumping.
“They’ve called me ‘The Frog Whisperer’ too,” Dave said. “But I don’t keep any secrets, I’ll tell anyone who asks what I know.”
When he was younger, Dave would come out to compete in the contest but he never won as a kid. But this year, Dave has eight division wins along with a championship final win, and he’s looking to get a ninth win.
As families arrive at the Laurel Valley Elementary School, host of the 52nd Frog Jumping Contest, they set up tents for shade and check on the frogs they caught days before.
Catching frogs prior to the event is as much a family affair as the day’s competition. That’s how Liz Byers of Ligonier spent her Friday night with her daughter Addyson.
“We spent the night at my grandmother’s pond catching frogs,” Liz said.
The contest is fun for families because no matter the age, you can compete, Liz said.
While some families don’t mind talking about their pre-contest catching, many chose not to disclose where their frogs came from — many from “private ponds.”
Not wanting his spot to become everyone’s, Paul Black — Dave’s longest rival — decided to not give up the location after his last spot was picked clean years back.
Paul has been competing for nearly 40 years, his mother used to bring him when he was a toddler. His son, Paul “PJ” Black Jr., is 15 years old and competes as well.
Paul brought 21 frogs this year to throw at Dave and the other competitors.
“I actually have more fun just going out with my kids catching the frogs,” Paul said.
The Black family typically goes out a few nights before, staying out as late as 2 a.m. to find frogs.
Paul looks forward to the competition with Dave no matter the outcome.
“I just want to beat him,” he said. “It doesn’t always happen that way but I just got to pick my lucky frog.”
Many carry frogs in old coffee containers filled with water and some holes in the top for airflow.
Dave has a system. He brings two large totes filled with smaller plastic containers each with its own frog and a number. Those that don’t feel like hopping get retired early.
“I always threaten to turn them into frog legs,” Dave jokes.
The contest is broken down into five divisions with those just a few months old to 4-year-olds making up the tadpole division and age 16 and older classifying as the bullfrogs. The ages between are classified as peepers, croakers and froggers.
The division you compete in doesn’t factor too much into the size of the frog but competitors must be able to hold onto them at the start of the race — a challenge for many.
In fact, this year’s heaviest and longest frog came from 9-year-old Ashton Chero of New Florence. His frog was the only one to measure in weight over a pound and clocked in at over 14.75 inches in length, beating PJ by less than an inch.
This is Ashton’s third year and he likes winning. The big frog was caught by his grandfather, Rock.
“I mostly enjoy winning but I also like that my pap and friends come to watch me,” Ashton said.
And while it may be a challenge to hold onto your frog at the start and get it to cross the line first, the real challenge are the stubborn frogs after the whistle blows. It’s then that the frogs spring to life, evading the clutches of child and adult alike.
“I call those the second whistle jumpers, they don’t jump until the second whistle blows,” Dave said.
The secret to chasing down a frog is to not run directly behind it after it, Dave said.
“You’ve got to go out to the side and get in front of it,” he said. It’s one of the many insights he’s learned over the years.
The competition consists of three rounds, the longest being the first since contestants can buy extra entries and it takes only one win to move to the next round. But the competition is a single elimination format and once you’re out of tickets, you’ll have to wait for next year.
Although the day is about frog jumping, for the families there it’s about tradition. The annual contest is about a Saturday afternoon spent with family eating hot dogs and slushies and spending time with one another.
Cell phones can be seen in hands but no one is mindlessly scrolling social media or playing games. They’re capturing the moments, moments that have been handed down over 50 years.
“It’s a pretty neat, unique family tradition,” Michael Sisitki of Bolivar said.
Michael and his wife, Brooke, have been bringing their two children, Carter and Charlotte, since 2015. Even though one of the kids isn’t too crazy about frogs, they like coming out to support the Boys Club and watching the event grow year after year.
The traditions also expand beyond the families with kids bringing their friends to spend the day learning the ins-and-outs of frog jumping.
For Jaedyn Payne, 13, of Canonsburg, his friend Tyler suggested he give it a shot.
“It’s pretty fun, I like the competition aspect,” Jaedyn said.
As the competition moved into the second round, a short rain storm moved in, halting competition for roughly 20 minutes. The rain and cooler weather was a blessing for everyone including the frogs who seemed to be jumping farther.
Quickly, the contest moved into the final rounds.
Some of the final rounds were over seconds after the whistle was blown. Ed Short, who won the tadpole division, had a frog that couldn’t stop jumping.
At the bullfrog division, Dave found himself poised for a ninth win. Facing three other competitors, Paul not being one of them having been eliminated prior, Dave went with lucky frog number 13 for his final run. It was the right choice. Two large leaps and the frog was across the line.
One final contest between all the division winners to be named grand champion is all that remains of the day. Dave, who has only won once just to say he did it, brings out a special frog for this race.
It’s one that’s been with him for years — a large stuffed green frog. It’s The Frog Man’s way of letting the kids be the focus and be named champion. This time no matter how many times Dave blows on the frog it doesn’t budge — a defeat Dave is proud to have.
The annual Frog Jumping Contest is the Fairfield Boys Club’s big fundraiser, which raises money for educational trips with a focus on history and scholarships for members in high school to use for education after graduation, said Doug Nixon, former president of the organization.
This year the Boys Club awarded two $500 scholarships, including one to the event’s announcer, Kamden Boyle of Seward. He hopes to pursue a degree in political science.
This year’s contest came to a close with kids discussing their victories and narrow defeats, some with trophies in hand, others with a plastic container and frog. Another year of memories and traditions passed down to family and friends. And a new build-up of anticipation for the next first Saturday in August.
