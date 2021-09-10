At 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, four hijackers forced their way into the cockpit of United Airlines Flight 93, took control of the plane and turned it away from the flight path toward its original destination in San Francisco, California, toward Washington, D.C.
Forced to the back of the plane, the passengers and crew used Airfones from the seat backs to call family members and friends, and to alert authorities of the situation. Thirteen people on board made a total of 37 phone calls between 9:28 and 10:03 a.m. During that time, they learned two other hijacked planes had struck the World Trade Center in New York City, soon realizing that the hijacking of Flight 93 was intended for a similar purpose. They took a vote and decided to fight back against the terrorists who controlled the plane.
At 9:57 a.m. -- as Flight 93 passed over Westmoreland County -- the passengers and crew launched an assault on the cockpit, with at least two passengers and one crew member ending phone calls so they could join the effort. The terrorists rolled the plane back and forth to try to knock them off balance, and ultimately chose to crash the plane rather than risk the passengers and crew regaining control, according to the 9/11 Commission.
The plane went down at 10:03:11 a.m. in a field in Stonycreek Township, Somerset County, near Shanksville. The terrorists' intended target is thought to have been either the White House or, more likely, the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., only an 18-20-minute flight from the site of the crash.
That is but one small piece of the story of the 40 brave passengers and crew of Flight 93 who together decided to make the ultimate sacrifice in defense of America, as told by the National Park Service on the Flight 93 National Memorial's website.
It is a story engraved in the hearts and minds of millions of Americans and billions of people worldwide -- especially poignant now as the U.S. readies to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
It's true that it remains one of the most harrowing chapters in the nation's history. The terrorists hijacked a total of four commercial airliners, including Flight 93, and nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in the aftermath.
But even on the darkest days, the beacon of the American spirit has never been extinguished. One need look no further than the tale of heroism that arose on Flight 93 that day for proof.
In the words of Gordon Felt, brother of Flight 93 passenger Edward Porter Felt and president of the Families of Flight 93: "The legacy is, they had it in them, as do we all. We have it in us to do the right thing."
