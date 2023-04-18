At an event more than seven decades in the making, the Ligonier Valley School District welcomed its inaugural hall of fame class Saturday evening.

The inductees of the Ligonier Valley School District Athletics Hall of Fame included 10 student-athletes, two teams and two coaches across four different high schools throughout the years at the district.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

