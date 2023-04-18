At an event more than seven decades in the making, the Ligonier Valley School District welcomed its inaugural hall of fame class Saturday evening.
The inductees of the Ligonier Valley School District Athletics Hall of Fame included 10 student-athletes, two teams and two coaches across four different high schools throughout the years at the district.
“The student-athletes who we’re celebrating tonight are truly incredible athletes, supremely talented, have had wonderful, amazing and awesome careers and any other big adjective that you can use,” said Jeff Page, the voice of the Rams and the event’s emcee.
Jeff is also the son of the late Gerald “Jerry” Page, one of two coaches inducted into the hall of fame.
The elder Page coached football for 46 seasons while coaching baseball for 36 years while at Ligonier.
Page was represented by his other son, Greg, at the banquet.
“My dad just loved Laurel Valley,” Greg said. “He just loved people.”
During his tenure, Page had a career football record of 209-97-5, with three District 6 titles and 17 postseason appearances. In August, the district renamed the field at Laurel Valley to the Jerry Page Field.
But beyond the wins and accolades, Page’s legacy is the relationships he had with those he met, Greg said.
“I guess the biggest thing we could say about our dad was he really respected everybody,” Greg said. “He saw great value in every person, … and he wanted everybody to get that value out of themselves.”
Another powerhouse coach from that era, boys basketball coach Andrew “Andy” Pahach, was the second coach inducted.
Pahach’s 36-year career saw him lead the boys basketball team to eight District 6 titles, 10 state playoff appearances, one state quarterfinal and four state silver medals.
“(Pahach) was an utter legend and by the way, he coached girls basketball for one season, and they went 16-7,” Jeff Page said.
Pahach was represented by his wife, Jean, and granddaughter, Dana Garland.
Garland got to experience the coaching side of her grandfather in the seventh grade when he coached the girls team and tried to learn everything from the man who made basketball “legendary.”
“I went to every game with him in the car, and he would replay the game in the car on the way home,” Garland said. “So, I learned a lot about what coaches were looking for in players.”
William “Bill” Golis, Laurel Valley High School Class of 1956, was the first of 10 student-athletes honored.
During his senior year, Golis became the fourth student-athlete in Pennsylvania to score more than 2,000 career points. Golis reached that milestone in three seasons and before there was ever a three-point shot.
That same year, Golis set – and still holds – the district record for career points.
Charles Hurt, who witnessed Golis’ 2,000th point, recalled the moment.
“What a great evening that was, a packed gym. He put the ball in the hole and the place exploded,” Hurt said.
Woodrow “Woody” Burkett, Laurel Valley High School Class of 1958, and a teammate of Golis, was inducted into the hall of fame for his basketball accomplishments as well.
Burkett finished his career with 1,250 career points. The point guard also had back-to-back 51-point games during his senior year.
“Anyone that I’ve ever talked to in my life about Woody Burkett as a high school basketball player said that he was the purest and most naturally gifted shooter that they have ever seen in their life,” Jeff Page said.
Robert “Bob” Giesey told the crowd he wouldn’t be standing in front of them as a hall of famer if it wasn’t for the coaching of Dick McLeary.
“Because of coach McLeary I’m standing here today; there’s no doubt about that, he inspired me,” Giesey said.
Giesey, a 1964 Ligonier High School graduate, was a standout quarterback who led his team to an Allegheny-Fayette-Westmoreland Conference title. He was also the leading scorer for the basketball team and an accomplished track and field athlete while at Ligonier High School.
In 1970, John “Buzzy” Maier was a triple-threat athlete who received Division I scholarship offers in football, basketball and baseball.
After winning a third straight state championship with the Laurel Valley High School boys’ basketball team, Maier went on to play baseball at Penn State University, where the team won the College World Series.
Maier was also drafted by the Cincinnati Reds and Minnesota Twins, playing with the Twins for two years before deciding to leave baseball.
Ligonier Valley’s first Pennsylvania State Champion, John Chendy, started out winless as a wrestler. But things turned around when Chendy returned to the sport in high school.
There, Chendy would go on to become a back-to-back Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League champion in 1977 and 1978.
“What’s funny is under no circumstances when I was a young pup in this valley wrestling did I ever think that I would be here,” Chendy said.
Chendy thanked many for his success throughout high school, college and beyond, referring to them as a piece of the pie that is his success.
“The greatest thing that you can ever give to absolutely anyone is your time, and as I’ve got older, I recognize that more so than absolutely ever,” Chendy said.
Christopher Gessner, Ligonier Valley High School Class of 1985, earned seven varsity letters in football, basketball and track. In football, Gessner, as a quarterback, had a 30-1-1 record and led his team to the Mountain Conference Championships twice in 1983 and 1984.
Gessner said he was thankful for being named a Ligonier Valley Hall of Famer but felt it was all due to those around him.
“When I accept this, I’m really accepting this award – and I’m very appreciative of it – but I’m accepting it for all the coaches who coached me and all the players that I played with, from seventh grade through 12th grade at Ligonier,” Gessner said.
Christy Clark Hajjar was one of three individual female athletes named to the inaugural class. The 1991 Ligonier Valley High School girls basketball star is still the all-time leading scorer in the district with 1,606 points. The district has five other 1,000-point scorers who either played or were coached by Hajjar.
Hajjar said basketball brought many wonderful people together, creating lifelong friendships.
“I couldn’t have been more pleased than to be able to come back and share this,” Hajjar said. “Because I would never have wanted to grow up anywhere else.”
As a 14-time letter winner, Ryan Thiel had a lot be honored for Saturday. The 2006 graduate was a member of the three-time District 6 champion soccer team as well as a state qualifier for the cross country and track relay teams.
But it was swimming where Thiel stood out, winning the 50-meter freestyle at the state level in 2005. Thiel also holds district records in six individual swimming events.
Thiel owes his success to the coaches and teachers who pushed him, and his parents, who never missed a swim meet.
“They pretty much taught me what hard work meant, what commitment meant, to be an all-around athlete,” Thiel said.
Christine Henderson Deneen graduated in 2011, establishing school records for wins, strikeouts, shutouts and perfect games in softball. In her four years, she notched 788 strikeouts, leading to a 73-5 record.
Deneen credited school sports with creating so many memories and fun times with teammates during her high school career.
“Sports benefit our children and are valuable components for developing social skills, self-concept, confidence, problem-solving and learning to work as a team,” Deneen said.
Another softball standout, Madysen “Maddy” Grimm, earned 14 varsity letters, including two in football.
While a standout in softball, football and basketball, Grimm also set school records in soccer with the most career goals (112), most goals in a season (46) and most consecutive games with a goal (12).
Grimm’s father, Terry, represented her at the induction. He said his daughter always talked about the support she got from the community during her school career.
The night also saw the induction of two teams: the 1976 Ligonier Valley girls volleyball team and the 1968-69 Laurel Valley boys basketball team.
In 1976, the girls volleyball team finished fourth in the state. The feat was accomplished before there were classes and divisions established, meaning all Pennsylvania school teams were competing against one another.
In 1969, the boys basketball team finished second for Class C in the state. The team defeated Williamsburg to win the District 6 championship and fell to Elk Lake in the state title game.
Before closing the ceremony, committee member and LVSD Director Irma Hutchinson announced the hall of fame class would be recognized on a plaque at the high school later this year.
Nominations for the 2024 induction class will be open from Sept. 1 to Nov. 1. Individuals are eligible for nomination 10 years after graduation and coaches must have at least 10 years of coaching within the district.
Nomination forms will be made available on the LVSD athletics website.
