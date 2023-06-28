Community Options presents A Chance to Dance

Individuals and staff with the Community Options Westmoreland Region at the company picnic last month in Hempfield Township. Community Options is hosting a July 9 dance at the PBR Room in the Live! Casino Pittsburgh for its clients and the community.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Members of the community will have an opportunity to cut it up on the dance floor July 9 at the Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township.

The event, “A Chance to Dance,” is being hosted by the Community Options Westmoreland Region and will benefit individuals with disabilities. The event will run from 6-9 p.m., and be held in the PBR Room at the casino.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.