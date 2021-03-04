An 88-year-old Hempfield Township woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash along Racetrack Road in Hempfield Township on Wednesday, according to state police.
Elizabeth R. Anderson was pronounced dead on scene around 2:20 p.m. by Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Steven M. Grabiak.
The crash occurred near Wilson Fox Road around 1:53 p.m.
Anderson was the driver and only occupant of a southbound 2016 Toyota Rav4 driven along Racetrack Road that crossed the centerline “for an unknown reason” into the wrong lane and went off the east side of the road, striking an embankment and a downed tree, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
Police said striking the downed tree caused the SUV to flip onto its roof and then slide on its hood onto the roadway striking a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country, causing minor damage to the van. The driver and passenger of the van were not injured, according to police.
The SUV came to rest on its roof in the northbound lane touching the van’s front bumper.
Anderson was wearing a seatbelt and the SUV’s airbags deployed during the crash, according to the coroner’s report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.