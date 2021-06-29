A 72-year-old man was killed during a one-vehicle crash along South Center Avenue in Hempfield Township on Sunday morning, according to state police.
The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, lost control of a northbound 1930 Ford Roadster and traveled off the road into a grassy area approximately 150 feet before he was ejected from the vehicle after striking a ditch. Investigators at the scene found the victim next to the classic car which was facing south in front of the New Life Tabernacle.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. State police said he was not wearing a seat belt.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office has not released any further information.
