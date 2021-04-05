A 58-year-old Sewickley Township woman died in a two-vehicle crash along Route 136 near Lower Lane on Friday in Hempfield Township.
Joann Wardezak was pronounced dead at the scene around 8 p.m. by Deputy Coroner John A. Ackerman, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s office. The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy and toxicology results, the coroner’s office said in a news release.
Police said Wardezak was a passenger in an eastbound Honda Insight when the driver of a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Malibu crossed the centerline “due to an impairment.” The man driving the Honda swerved to the left into the westbound lane to avoid the crash, but the man driving the Chevrolet attempted to correct his vehicle’s position, swerved to the left to get back into the westbound lane and struck the Honda in the driver’s side.
Neither state police nor the coroner’s office identified the driver of the vehicle in which Wardezak was traveling. That driver was entrapped and freed by mechanical means. He was then flown to Allegheny General Hospital for treatment of several major injuries, including bleeding in the brain and a spinal fracture.
The airbags deployed, and neither Wardezak nor the Honda’s driver were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the coroner’s office said.
The Chevrolet’s driver was transported to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for treatment of chest pains. The man also consented to a blood draw for a suspected DUI, police reported.
The Adamsburg Volunteer Fire Department, Mutual Aid EMS and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) assisted on scene.
A funeral home has not yet been selected as of the coroner’s report.
