4th of July Patriotic Interfaith Service set for Sunday

A large crowd attended the Patriotic Interfaith Service last year at the Latrobe Presbyterian Church.

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

Pennsylvania State Trooper Tristan Tappe from Westmoreland Country Camp Cadet Program will be the main speaker at the Latrobe 4th of July Patriotic Interfaith Service, to be held Sunday, June 25, at 3 p.m., at the Latrobe Presbyterian Church on Main Street.

Members of the 4th of July Choir, directed by Ellen Sautter and accompanied by David Bridge, will sing several music selections. The 142 area veterans who passed away from our community since May 2022 and those who have served or are now serving will be recognized. Local law enforcement will also be recognized for their dedication to our community and Westmoreland County.

