4th of July Patriotic Interfaith Service set for Sunday

Pennsylvania State Trooper Tristan Tappe from Westmoreland Country Camp Cadet Program will be the main speaker at the Latrobe 4th of July Patriotic Interfaith Service, to be held Sunday, June 25, at 3 p.m., at the Latrobe Presbyterian Church on Main Street.
Members of the 4th of July Choir, directed by Ellen Sautter and accompanied by David Bridge, will sing several music selections. The 142 area veterans who passed away from our community since May 2022 and those who have served or are now serving will be recognized. Local law enforcement will also be recognized for their dedication to our community and Westmoreland County.
Pastor Dan Lawrence, Pennsylvania State Police chaplain, will give an invocation. City of Latrobe Police Chief Richard Bosco will lead the Pledge of Allegiance, and the national anthem will be sung by Erin Naggy. Anna Trickett will read her essay on “What Does Patriotism Mean to You.” Marine Lance Cpl. and German Township police officer Tate O’Barto will be giving a tribute to veterans. State Trooper Michael Kowalks will lead the audience in a Litany for Veterans and Law Enforcement. Retired City of Latrobe Police Chief James Bumar will close the service with the benediction.
Tpr. Tappe, who will be speaking about the Westmoreland County Camp Cadet Program, graduated from Penn Trafford School District in 2014. She is an Indiana University of Pennsylvania 2018 political science graduate with a double major in French and Spanish. She enlisted with Pennsylvania State Police in October 2018. Her first patrol assignment was with Pennsylvania State Police at Greensburg. She is now assigned to Troop A Office of Community Engagement. Tappe is also a 4-H leader and volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters.
The cadet program accepts boys and girls ages 11-13. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by troopers, local police officers and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.
Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similar to training at the police academy. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention and many other issues facing today’s youth.
Plan to attend to honor the veterans and law enforcement who are dedicated to protecting us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.