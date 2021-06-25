Four people were flown by emergency medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh on Thursday following a two-vehicle crash in Donegal Township, according to state police.
A 2005 Honda Civic driven by Shane R. Mowry, 36, of Jeannette heading eastbound on Route 31 crossed the centerline near Kunkle Lane and struck a 2017 Subaru Crosstrek driven by Rosemarie M. Lang, 79, of Pittsburgh head-on around 4:45 p.m.
Kele D. Townsend, 32, of Jeannette was a passenger in the Honda, while Maria A. Dinzeo, 34, of San Francisco, California, was a passenger in the Subaru.
Both drivers and the two passengers were flown to UPMC Presbyterian for medical treatment of suspected serious injuries, according to state police. Mowry and Townsend had to be extricated from the Honda.
State police said all four people involved in the crash were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
