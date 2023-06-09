The Westmoreland Intermediate Unit and OneStar are hosting the 3rd Annual School Safety and Security Symposium Wednesday, June 14, at the Fred Rogers Center at St. Vincent College.
This full-day event is for anyone involved with school safety, including school leaders, educators and local law enforcement. This year’s focus is behavioral/mental wellness and safety, and security and emergency management.
The attendance continues to grow yearly, and Joseph Rice, WIU student services supervisor/school safety and security coordinator, said he one day would like to expand this to a state-wide symposium.
“This day is one of my favorite events of the year,” he said. “It is a chance to bring together so many people who work in or around school safety and security for a common purpose: to grow and learn in the field. We have some excellent presentations and a wide variety of attendees. There will be great information and networking opportunities for everyone.”
Topics include threat management; resilience and recovery; site security; culture and safety: public schools vs. private school perspectives; managing after-school incidents; Act 44 & 45 updates, and a panel discussion regarding legal issues in school safety.
Guest speakers include Dr. Rob Ambrosini (retired FBI/assistant professor, RMU), Cpl. Christopher Balcik and Trooper Jay Bondarenko (PSP Risk and Vulnerability Assessment Team), Dr. Tim Murphy (psychologist, Fortis-Future), Dr. Jack Rozel (psychiatrist, UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital), Greg Komondor (associate superintendent, Archdiocese of Baltimore Department of Catholic Schools), Matthew Jones (superintendent of Jeannette City School District), Shelley Muto (director of student services, Jeannette City School District), Aaron Skrbin (director of safety and security, Allegheny Intermediate Unit), Dr. Kenneth Williams (superintendent of Belle Vernon School District), Carl Beard (WIU solicitor), Russell Lucas (Norwin School District solicitor), and Gary Matta (Franklin Regional, Mount Pleasant Area and Yough school districts solicitor).
The Westmoreland Intermediate Unit’s mission is to provide a collective support system to enhance educational opportunities for the community and the learners they serve. Since the General Assembly creation of the intermediate unit system in 1971, WIU has expanded its educational leadership, using its expertise to provide services not only to Westmoreland County’s 17 public school districts but also to non-public schools, education agencies, parents, preschools, adult learners, businesses, municipalities and more. Everything WIU does supports the core mission of improving student learning.
OneStar Emergency Management Training & Exercises is a company that provides seminars, workshops and tabletop exercises. These are good starting points for an organization in the beginning phase of developing or evaluating its emergency operations plan. They are low-stress events conducted in a supportive, learning-based environment. OneStar staff leads the discussion process and directs exercise participants toward meeting the intended exercise objectives. OneStar also conducts operation-based exercises such as drills, and functional/full-scale exercises. These include a fundamental response element featuring mobilizing personnel, apparatus and other assets. They are more complex and create a more stressful environment that participants are likely to encounter when managing an actual incident. Operation-based exercises validate plans, policies, and procedures while clarifying the roles and responsibilities of participants. They usually follow discussion-based exercises to validate the lessons learned from those exercises.
