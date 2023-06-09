The Westmoreland Intermediate Unit and OneStar are hosting the 3rd Annual School Safety and Security Symposium Wednesday, June 14, at the Fred Rogers Center at St. Vincent College.

This full-day event is for anyone involved with school safety, including school leaders, educators and local law enforcement. This year’s focus is behavioral/mental wellness and safety, and security and emergency management.

