The Westmoreland County Camp Cadet Association announced earlier this week that 30 children graduated from this year’s Camp Cadet program Friday, July 28, during a ceremony held at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg in Hempfield Township.
The WCCCA, in partnership with the Pennsylvania State Police, offers this camp free to children ages 12-15 who have an interest in better understanding the criminal justice system and the role of law enforcement professionals.
