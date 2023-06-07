Three proposed projects seeking preliminary approval in Unity Township were discussed, but no action could be taken after the township planning commission did not have a quorum for Tuesday’s meeting.

The projects discussed included one building addition, one that included the demolition of an existing commercial building and the construction of a new building, and a subdivision to create multiple residential lots and one parcel.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

