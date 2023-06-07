Three proposed projects seeking preliminary approval in Unity Township were discussed, but no action could be taken after the township planning commission did not have a quorum for Tuesday’s meeting.
The projects discussed included one building addition, one that included the demolition of an existing commercial building and the construction of a new building, and a subdivision to create multiple residential lots and one parcel.
Planning commission members and township staff reviewed pending items with each project and informed representatives from each project that they can return in July and request preliminary and final approval pending any other outstanding issues.
The first proposed project was a request for preliminary approval of the site plan for Benbilt Building Systems, LP for a 55,000-square-foot addition onto the east side of the existing building. The project will include parking lots, loading docks, utilities and stormwater management.
Although the addition won’t increase the number of employees – currently 85 – it will allow the company to continue automation upgrades and stay in Unity Township, rather than relocating somewhere else in the U.S.
The second project, also a request for preliminary site plan approval, involves the demolition of the former Pet Valu on Sharky’s Drive, which went out of business, to make way for a new Valvoline site.
The oil-change business plans a drive-thru only three-bay building facing U.S. Route 30. The project would use a milky treatment on a portion of the bay doors and landscaping to buffer the business from Route 30.
The last project was a preliminary approval for a subdivision of property at 145 Lightcap Road, owned by the Estate of Norma H. Lemmon Trust. According to township staff, the request is a little premature and there are a number of items outstanding, including many related to the trust documents and the fact that the property is part of a Agricultural Secured Area, which requires the supervisors to remove portions of the property from that ASA.
Depending on what issues can be addressed by July, the project may be up for both preliminary and final approval in July.
The next meeting of the planning commission will need to be rescheduled as it falls on July 4. Several commission members suggested July 5 to enable representatives to have additional time before the supervisors’ meeting July 11. However, the date change could not be voted on due to the lack of quorum.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
