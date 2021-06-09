One lucky person won $3 million after buying a scratch-off ticket from Giant Eagle in Ligonier, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Tuesday. The winning ticket was a MONOPOLY 100X scratch-off. The store at 117 South Walnut St. will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.
A news release announcing the jackpot scratch-off did not say who won the ticket nor when it was sold.
MONOPOLY 100X is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Pennsylvania Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.
Lottery officials said scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
