Three patients were injured Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Donohoe Road in Unity Township.
According to Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Mitchell Samick, the “head-on type collision” was reported at 2:39 p.m.
“One patient was transported to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, then life-flighted to UPMC Presbyterian,” Samick said. “The other two patients were transported by ambulance to Forbes Hospital.”
Identities of the vehicles’ occupants and extent of their injuries are unknown.
Donohoe Road was shut down for approximately three and a half to four hours from the Saxman Road intersection to the Viewmont Drive intersection.
Firefighters and apparatus from Lloydsville and Crabtree were called out to the crash, in addition to members of the public works department in Latrobe, who assisted with blocking off the roadway.
PennDOT workers arrived later and also assisted with the road closure.
