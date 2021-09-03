When many think of Labor Day Weekend, they think of parties and picnics, but for others it means...shopping!
Shoppers looking to find decorating items to help transform their homes from summer to fall, will find all the seasonal and holiday decorating items they need and much more at the 28th annual Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts Labor Day Festival at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mount Pleasant Township — a Labor Day tradition for nearly 30 years.
After a scaled-down version in 2020, the festival will welcome approximately 200 vendors set up in five buildings and walkways around the fairgrounds during the four-day event. The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Monday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
In addition to fall and holiday decorations, vendors offer handmade jewelry, embellished clothing, scented candles, floral wreaths and arrangements, pet items and treats, gourmet dip and drink mixes, handmade soaps, lotions and body care products and much more.
While the festival often includes show favorites who return year after year, shoppers can also look forward to some new exhibitors bringing never before seen at the festival items. A winery and distillery will also be on hand.
It wouldn’t be a festival without great food and this festival will not disappoint. Food selections vary from pulled pork, hot sausage, steak hoagies and gyros to side dishes like nachos, haluski and pierogies. Don’t forget dessert. Choose from funnel cakes, ice cream and cookies. Lemonade, soft drinks, iced tea, coffee and hot chocolate will also be available to quench your thirst.
There are plenty of activities planned for children, including a fishing pond game and a petting zoo on Saturday and Sunday with rides on Bob’s CHS Express Barrel Train, available Saturday through Monday.
Entertainment will also be provided on Saturday by Penn Trafford Community Band — a longtime staple of the festival — and Scottdale Concert Band a newcomer at the festival.
Admission to the festival is $6.50 per person, $6 for ages 65 and older, $3 for ages 12 to 15 and free to younger children. Discounts are available for groups of 20 or more. Parking is free.
This year, attendees can enter through an express gate instead of waiting in line by purchasing advance tickets online. For more information on the festival, call 724-836-4577 or visit familyfestivals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.