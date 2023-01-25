Kristin Miller has been at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley (SAMA) since 2017, and every time the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts (SPCARTS) has an exhibit, she said, “It’s always an amazing show. They do such a fabulous job.”
There’s still time to see their 27th Annual Regional Juried Art Exhibition that closes Feb. 5.
“It’s such a wonderful eclectic show,” said Miller, who is the site director and education coordinator. “There are 2D and 3D pieces, pastels, watercolors, photography, paintings, wood carvings, just a mixture of everything. It’s really unique. It was a challenge for me to place them, and I love a fun challenge.”
There are small pieces, like the 13x5-inch watercolor “Ship Hotel Gas Station” by Kevin Kutz of Bedford, and large works like the 52x52-inch fiber art, “Critter 5,” by Margaret Black of Boswell. Among the less common media, Alan Lichtenfels of Johnstown put together some tools for “Steel Ibis,” a bird that’s part wrench. Jack Mayer of New Alexandria, a familiar name at local shows, entered a 43-inch tall masonry over metal sculpture called “Shaman.”
Paula Burleigh, an art historian and curator at Allegheny College in Meadville, was the juror. The entries came from SPCARTS members in 19 counties of western Pennsylvania.
“Anyone is welcome,” said Susan Kiren of Hempfield Township, one of the founding members and current president. “We welcome whoever wants to be in the show, if you have been in before or if you just see our website.”
Burleigh looked through photos of 242 submissions to select the 70 that were juried in.
“I gravitated toward unusual perspectives,” she said. “While it is pleasant, for example, to look at a skillfully depicted landscape painting, I embrace the composition that raises questions: why did the artist choose this moment, that vantage point? I sought out artworks that asked me to find unexpected delight in the ordinary.”
First prize was awarded to Dai Morgan of Pittsburgh for “Runaway Pony,” a still life of a tiny pink ceramic pony on a table near a vase of yellow and purple flowers. Connie Clutter of Washington won second prize for “Disparaged,” a watercolor portrait of a woman. Third prize went to Stuart Thompson of Whitney for an oil painting called “ART,” a street scene of the Albuquerque Rapid Transit.
Richard McWherter of Derry was awarded fourth prize for a black and white photo of a rock formation, “The Strength of Dreaming.”
There were two Awards of Excellence. One went to William Karaffa of Pittsburgh for “Perfections Cold Beckon,” a realistic oil painting of two women. The other was awarded to Elizabeth Sickles of Moon Township for “In the Sunroom,” also a realistic oil painting.
There were three Awards of Merit. Joseph Ryznar of Lower Burrell was recognized for “Overcast,” a two-dimensional assemblage of plastic six-pack holders and twigs. Larry Mallory of Glen Campbell received the award for “The Lantern,” a realistic still life watercolor of a lantern with assorted colored glass bottles and jars. Adalberto Ortiz of Latrobe also won an Award of Merit for “Pennant,” an acrylic on canvas landscape of a building. It was also used for the front cover of the exhibit’s catalog.
The People’s Choice Award will be announced at the end of the show.
About half of the entries are from local artists whose work has appeared in many local and regional shows.
“It’s fun to see familiar names over the years and to see how the artists have evolved and how they have matured in their work,” Miller said. “That’s fascinating and something that I enjoy the most. It’s also fun and exciting to get some new names each year.”
Students from Greater Latrobe School District over the years have selected paintings from SPCARTS to purchase for their permanent student-owned art collections.
“We are very proud of that,” Kiren said.
SAMA is located at 1 Boucher Lane in Ligonier Township. The museum is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday (closed on Monday and Tuesday) and admission is free. For information, call 724-238-6015, email sama-art-org, or at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Facebook, where many of the works of art have been posted.
