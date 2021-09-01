One year after the event was canceled because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the annual Fire Prevention Night at Westmoreland Mall is coming back this October.
The event, which brings together area fire stations to share information about fire safety, is scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 5.
The event features engine pumpers, ladder trucks, utility vehicles, command posts, rescue vehicles and 911 displays that the community can view. Live demonstrations will be held.
In past years, approximately 80 fire departments attend with approximately 100 trucks and apparatus. Crowds usually top 500 people.
Last year, Fire Prevention Night was called off because of the expected size of the event and the situation with the pandemic. Townships instead issued public service announcements through October to mark National Fire Prevention Week, which is set for Oct. 3-9.
In addition, individual departments, like Greensburg, held smaller events that included simultaneous mini-parades of vehicles from each station that drove through local neighborhoods, and distributed plastic fire hats, coloring books and fire safety tips.
This year’s Fire Prevention Night is the 25th year of the event. It was founded by former Greensburg Fire Chief Ed Hutchinson, who died in 2018. The event is presented by Hempfield Township’s 11 fire stations and firefighters from Greensburg, South Greensburg and Southwest Greensburg.
Free hot dogs and drinks will be available at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.