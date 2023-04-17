Derry Area High School, in partnership with Pennsylvania 21st Century Community Learning Centers Afterschool Program, will be hosting the 2023 Future Fair Monday, April 17, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the high school, 988 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry.
The event serves as an opportunity for students to better prepare for their future by exploring opportunities made available to them. Throughout the evening, guests and students will have access to:
- post-secondary school representatives;
- area business and industry representatives;
- armed forces personnel;
- career planning sessions;
- teachers and guidance staff;
- meet-and-greet with Derry Area High School clubs and organizations members;
- student work which will be on display through the building, and
- prizes.
Admission to this event is free, however, money is recommended for:
- refreshments at the concession stand (available throughout the event);
- tickets, which will be sold for basket raffles, and
- a $5 passport for the grand prize.
Be aware all proceeds benefit the Student Activities fund, which helps offset costs for events such as the prom.
Anyone with questions should contact Ms. Hower or the high school office at 724-694-1461.
