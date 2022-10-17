With peak fall color approaching, the Westmoreland Land Trust (WLT) has announced the 2022 Westmoreland Ramble, an automobile exploration of parts of Murrysville, Export and Delmont for a driver and a navigator.
This year’s Ramble is not an event to be held on a particular day, but instead is a published route for a scenic drive with information about some of the beautiful facilities, parks, nature preserves and historic features of these communities. The 2022 Ramble is available for download and printing at westmoreland-landtrust.org.
