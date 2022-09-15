The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Westmoreland County residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday, Sept. 17, at Twin Lakes Park.
Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and the opening ceremony is at 9:30 a.m.
On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
While plans are moving forward to host the Westmoreland County walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. The Alzheimer’s Association will continue to closely monitor CDC, state and local guidelines to ensure events adhere to the latest recommendations.
“The Alzheimer’s Association draws hundreds of walkers and teams to the event each fall and it is a pivotal event to spread community awareness and concern for Alzheimer’s disease,” said Sara Giammarise, senior development director for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter. “We are looking forward to gathering with area families on walk day who have been impacted by the disease, as we work together to inspire hope in the fight for a cure and move closer to our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.”
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Pennsylvania alone, there are more than 280,000 people living with the disease and over 500,000 caregivers.
Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.
