Ligonier Valley Historical Society and Penguin Court, a Preserve of Brandywine Conservancy, have announced the third annual Native Plant Sale on Saturday, May 7, 2022.
This year’s sale will be preorder and in-person while supplies last. All preorders are due no later than May 2.
Plant pick up will occur 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Compass Inn Museum, Laughlintown.
Visit https://www.compassinn.org/plant-sale to download and print the catalog, order form and availability list.
If you would like to receive a catalog and order form in the mail, please contact Ligonier Valley Historical Society at 724-238-6818.
