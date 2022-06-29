The Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce is honored to graduate and award certificates of completion for eight incredible high school students who completed an extensive week-long “Chamber Youth Leadership” training program.
In addition to the various company site visits and dialogue with key decision makers throughout the county, students learned how local and state government operates within the region while acquiring a deeper insight into the 14% of the county’s manufacturing industry.
Students also gained valuable training regarding leadership, communications, and essential networking building. Most importantly, each student was responsible for participating and completing a team project with an end goal of helping change and/or make a difference to support our communities.
Officials wish the 2022 Chamber Youth Leadership graduates the very best of luck and success as they enter their senior year, enter the workforce, or seek post high school education. Congratulations to Mikayla Hasbrouck – Yough Senior High School, Ashley Winnor – Greensburg Central Catholic High School, Hayden Cooper – Yough Senior High School, Joey Costello – Greensburg Salem High School, Brianna Merdian – Yough Senior High School, Kayla McMichael – Greensburg Salem High School, Samuel Townsend – Penn-Trafford High School, and Olivia Nanney – Greensburg Central Catholic High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.