2021 Veterans Day observances Nov. 10, 11, 13 in area communities

This year’s Veterans Day observances, scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 10; Thursday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 13, in area communities, will mark the 103rd year since the end of World War I.
Known at the time as “The Great War,” World War I officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, in France. However, fighting ceased seven months earlier when an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. For that reason, Nov. 11, 1918, is generally regarded as the end of “the war to end all wars,” according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
In November 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day. It was primarily a day set aside to honor veterans of World War I, but in 1954, after World War II had required “the greatest mobilization of soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen in the nation’s history” and after American forces had fought aggression in Korea, the 83rd Congress, at the urging of the veterans service organizations, amended the Act of 1938 (making it a legal holiday) by striking out the word “Armistice” and inserting in its place the word “Veterans.”
With the approval of this legislation on June 1, 1954, Nov. 11 became a day to honor “American veterans of all wars.”
LATROBE
American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 President Janet Penrose reported no Veterans Day parade is scheduled this year, but there will be a memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans Memorial Plaza.
Thomas B. Anderson Post 515 will host a free Veterans Day meatloaf dinner after the service until 3 p.m. for “all veterans,” according to Jack Goldberg, Post 515 commander.
The program received from Kristy Murphy, administrative coordinator for VFW Paul Lizza Post 3414, says the master of ceremonies will be William M. Tompko, senior vice commander of VFW Post 3414, and the invocation and benediction will be delivered by Ralph Patterson, chaplain of American Legion Post 515.
Posts 515 and 3414 are sponsoring the city’s observance of “Remembering All Who Served.”
Also on the program are Latrobe Mayor Rosemarie Wolford, Pledge of Allegiance; Goldberg, greetings, and the Greater Latrobe Senior High School Band directed by Tim Sheridan, musical selections, including “Taps” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Todd Simpson, retired sergeant first class of the U.S. Army Reserve, will give the main address. A veteran who served in the 332nd Engineers and 298th Transportation Company, he was deployed to Iraq from August 2004 to July 2005 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He lives in Latrobe with his wife, Robin. A member of Latrobe United Methodist Church, he teaches history at Greater Latrobe Senior High and coaches cross-country and track & field. Currently, Todd is the junior vice commander and chairman of Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen for VFW Post 3414.
These officers of veterans organizations will be introduced and acknowledged with a hand salute: Simpson; Goldberg; Emil Svetahor, Marine Corps League; Michaele Casteel, president of VFW Auxiliary; Shawn Gracie, commander, Sons of the American Legion; Penrose; Don Truxal, road captain, Riders of Post 515; Duane Miller, Sons of the American Revolution; Mary Lou Townsend, Daughters of the American Revolution; Wolford; John Brasile, chief, City of Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department, and Troop and Pack 305, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts of America.
There will be a rifle salute by the Post 515 and Post 3414 Firing Squad.
The printed program also includes the following: “If you desire to have a veteran’s name added to the Veterans Memorial or have any questions regarding the memorial, please contact Art Dira at 724-539-8095.”
* * *
Robin Simpson of LUMC Ministries announced Latrobe United Methodist Church is celebrating Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 13, with a complimentary breakfast followed by a presentation by retired Marine Corps Maj. Eric Burkett.
In April 2012, two weeks into his sixth deployment, Burkett was seriously injured in a plane crash. The major now lives in New Castle with his family in a specially adapted smart home provided by The Gary Sinese Foundation. He will speak to honored guests and their families about his service in the Marine Corps and how he has overcome the obstacles resulting from his injuries.
LUMC invites all veterans and first responders in the area, along with their families, to participate in this opportunity for fellowship and inspiration. Breakfast will be served in Dixon Hall (church basement) at 8:30 a.m. with the presentation to follow.
Tickets are free, but limited (first come, first served), and are required for admission. Community members are encouraged to contact LUMC staff by phone at 724-537-8141 or in person at the church office, corner of Ridge Avenue and Main Street, Latrobe, to secure tickets for this event.
* * *
The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, is bringing back a tradition that the COVID-19 closure last year prevented.
LACC volunteer Barbara Davis said, ”For many years the center has honored our veterans with a breakfast near Veterans Day. We are resuming that tradition with a special free breakfast for veterans and their spouse 8 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. All others will pay $3. Mark your calendars so you don’t miss the breakfast. We thank all veterans for their service.”
* * *
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Unity Township (Pipetown) American Legion Post 982 will hold its Veterans Day ceremony 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the post home, American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road. Weather permitting, it will be held outside.
Several speakers have been scheduled; their names were not available before press time.
“Light refreshments” will be served afterward. Members and the public are invited to attend the ceremony, according to Amy Stahl, post finance officer.
* * *
BLAIRSVILLE
The Blairsville Community Concert Band directed by Dave Brozeski will present its annual Veterans Day performance 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, on stage at the Center for the Performing Arts, located at the River Valley Senior High School auditorium. Admission is free.
Joe Profeta, band president, said, “Keep in mind that voluntary donations for the support of the band are appreciated. Enjoy a local live concert as the band plays a musical tribute to our veterans, active service, and police, fire and EMS first responders. The band’s musical tribute to our service personnel and veterans will include music popular from every era. Don’t miss this one!”
Profeta added, “Face coverings are needed inside the building per school administration and state guidelines. Thank you for understanding, and thank you for your support.”
More about the band can be found on www.Bccband.com
* * *
The Blairsville Veterans Flag Committee announced dates flags would be put up and taken down to commemorate Veterans Day at Blairsville and SS. Simon and Jude Church cemeteries.
More 500 large flags that have been donated by families to honor deceased veterans are displayed, the committee noted.
The committee said flags, poles and markers went up 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, and will be taken down 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Stick flags will also be taken down and retired 10 a.m. Nov. 13.
Volunteers are encouraged and welcomed. Flags cannot be taken down when wet, the committee said.
* * *
WEST NEWTON
The Rev. Beth Dunlap, representing the West Newton Association of Churches, announced the West Newton community will once again honor its deceased veterans during an upcoming biennial memorial service, sponsored by the J. William McCauley Jr. Funeral Home, through the West Newton Association of Churches. The service is slated for 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at First Church of God, 157 N. Second St., West Newton. Pastor Dunlap, will officiate the service, which will salute “all deceased veterans and POW/MIAs.”
Names of veterans from West Newton and surrounding community who died since Nov. 1, 2018, through Oct. 31, 2021, will be called, and a family member will be invited to light a candle in his or her memory.
This year’s speaker will be retired Maj. Rob Bojarski, logistics officer, U.S. Army Reserve.
* * *
(EDITOR’S NOTE: Veterans organizations and others planning 2022 Memorial Day observances may email details to lb.society@verizon.net or drop off programs in the mail slot beside the Bulletin’s front door, 1211 Ligonier St.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.