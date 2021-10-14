Here’s a glance at upcoming Halloween celebrations scheduled in local communities:
LATROBE
Latrobe City Council announced Trick or Treat will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in the city. There will be no parade.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
According to the Unity Township website calendar, Trick or Treat will begin 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
LIGONIER
Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce announced updated hours:
Merchant Trick or Treat will be 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Ligonier Borough and Ligonier Township Trick or Treat will be 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
BOLIVAR
The annual Tri–Community Halloween Parade will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, in Bolivar. Lineup for the parade will be on Lincoln Street between 4th and 5th streets. The parade will proceed to the fire station, where treats will be provided to all costumed participants. Cash prizes also will be awarded. (Fairfield and West Wheatfield townships are the other two communities involved.)
Questions may be directed to Bolivar VFC Chief John Speidel at 724–676–4714.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Derry Township Supervisors said Trick or Treat will be underway 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in the township.
DERRY BOROUGH
Derry Borough Council set the borough’s Trick or Treat times the same as Derry Township — 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
NEW ALEXANDRIA
Trick or Treat is slated 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, and the parade will start at 5 p.m., according to New Alexandria Borough Council.
(Any municipalities not included here may email details to lb.society@verizon.net.)
