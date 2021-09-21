This year’s GLSD Art Conservation Trust Art Gala has been canceled.
In an email, the organization’s board of trustees halted the annual gala because of “rising (COVID-19) numbers at the end of September and concern for the health and safety for both guests and students led to the decision. In addition, uncertainties concerning possible future restrictions added to the difficulty.”
The email added that “the Trust will continue to ensure that the students have the opportunity to select additions to their collections. Following standard procedures, representatives from the senior high, the junior high and each of the elementary schools will choose works of art to bring to their students for a vote to select the pieces to purchase.
“We all look forward to the time that we can share together the excitement and the feeling of community that the Art Gala brings. In the meantime, may you all be safe and well.”
