The Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland County Airshow returns to Unity Township this spring and because of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, it will do so with an entirely new look.
On Tuesday, the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, which operates Arnold Palmer Regional Airport and spearheads the annual event, approved to move forward with plans to hold a drive-in airshow Memorial Day weekend, May 29-30.
Additionally, proposed plans are to livestream the event online. Aside from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Air Force F-22 Raptor jet squads, this year’s airshow plans to feature civilian performers that are slated to fly over portions of Westmoreland County.
Airport authority executive director Gabe Monzo said the airshow, using current COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), should be able to host 1,000 vehicles each day of the drive-in event.
“We feel we can fit about 1,000 cars — for now. If the rules change, that (number) will change,” he said, adding that vehicles will park at airport’s old runway and a narration of the show will be broadcast on a designated radio station.
Drive-in airshow general admission tickets are expected to be $100 per vehicle with up to eight occupants. Tickets will be available at area Shop ‘n Save supermarkets.
VIP tickets, which cost $150 apiece and will provide guests with 6 feet of social distancing, are still available for May 30 and can be purchased at www.palmerairport.com.
“We feel we can put 1,000 cars, probably a couple hundred VIPs and then each hangar has their own space, but we can’t have static displays. We don’t want people congregating and in close contact with each other,” Monzo said.
Monzo said any extra revenue from the airshow will be donated to the Westmoreland County Food Bank.
During the planned livestream, Monzo noted that civilian pilots are expected to fly across the county, including locations beyond the Latrobe area such as Delmont and Herminie. He said a specific route will be posted as it becomes available.
“We think it will be fun and we’re happy to bring it to the county,” he said of the livestream, which plans to notify viewers precisely when planes are headed to their area so they’re able to catch a glimpse. “If you’re outside for a Memorial Day picnic, you can watch some airplanes.”
Monzo said event organizers have modeled some of their plans for the county airshow from post-pandemic aerial events held last year.
“A couple of airshows did it last year,” he said of the drive-thru show. “We learned a lot from them and some of the things they did, and we’re implementing some of our own things.”
Monzo added that food will be available through DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse, which plans to drive a van around the airport grounds during the two-day event.
“Instead of an ice cream truck, it’ll be a sausage sandwich,” he said with a laugh.
Monzo noted that this year’s airshow theme, “A Hero’s Tribute,” is aimed at honoring those who have made sacrifices for others throughout the pandemic.
“We’re extremely proud that we’re bringing the airshow to Westmoreland County in light of everything we’ve been through the past year,” he said. “When the Blue Angels flew over the United States last year, we were in the thick of COVID and to see them flying was inspiring.”
“This is tribute to all our heroes,” he added, citing doctors, first responders, teachers and grocery store workers. “We just want to say thanks.”
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting:
- Monzo said the airport is now scheduling daily flights to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Myrtle Beach, along with twice-weekly flights to Fort Myers. He added that many flights are full and noted that “we are actually overbooked for the first two Fort Lauderdale flights (this week), which is a great problem to have.”;
- According to authority figures, the airport served 8,011 passengers in February and a total of 13,374 passengers this year;
- The authority board held an executive session Tuesday related to property matters.
