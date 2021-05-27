The schedule for the 2021 Shop ’n Save Westmoreland County Airshow is as follows. The schedule is subject to change without notice because of mechanical considerations, weather conditions and other matters beyond control of the event:

SATURDAY, MAY 29

10:15 a.m. — Heroes’ Tribute Flight flyover

11:50 a.m. — Opening ceremony

12:05 p.m. — National anthem with Leap Frogs team

12:20 p.m. — Rob Holland aerobatic teaser

12:25 p.m. — Greg Knootz comedy act

12:43 p.m. — Scott Yoak demonstration

12:53 p.m. — Jim Tobul demo

1:03 p.m. — Class of 1945 flight

1:13 p.m. — C-17 Globemaster III fly-by

1:23 p.m. — MH-65D Dauphin search/rescue demo

1:33 p.m. — Skip Stewart demo

1:48 p.m. — F-22A Raptor demo

2:03 p.m. — Heritage flight

2:18 p.m. — Rob Holland demo

2:40 p.m. — U.S. Navy Blue Angels demo

5 p.m. — Airshow ends, airport reopens

SUNDAY, MAY 30

10:15 a.m. — Heroes’ Tribute Flight flyover

11:50 a.m. — Opening ceremony

12:02 p.m. — National anthem with Leap Frogs team

12:14 p.m. — Rob Holland aerobatic teaser

12:19 p.m. — Greg Knootz comedy act

12:36 p.m. — Scott Yoak demonstration

12:46 p.m. — Jim Tobul demo

12:56 p.m. — Class of 1945 flight

1:06 p.m. — C-17 Globemaster III fly-by

1:11 p.m. — MH-65D Dauphin search/rescue demo

1:23 p.m. — Skip Stewart demo

1:38 p.m. — F-22A Raptor demo

1:53 p.m. — Heritage flight

2:08 p.m. — Rob Holland demo

2:30 p.m. — U.S. Navy Blue Angels demo

5 p.m. — Airshow ends, airport reopens

