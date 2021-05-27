The schedule for the 2021 Shop ’n Save Westmoreland County Airshow is as follows. The schedule is subject to change without notice because of mechanical considerations, weather conditions and other matters beyond control of the event:
SATURDAY, MAY 29
10:15 a.m. — Heroes’ Tribute Flight flyover
11:50 a.m. — Opening ceremony
12:05 p.m. — National anthem with Leap Frogs team
12:20 p.m. — Rob Holland aerobatic teaser
12:25 p.m. — Greg Knootz comedy act
12:43 p.m. — Scott Yoak demonstration
12:53 p.m. — Jim Tobul demo
1:03 p.m. — Class of 1945 flight
1:13 p.m. — C-17 Globemaster III fly-by
1:23 p.m. — MH-65D Dauphin search/rescue demo
1:33 p.m. — Skip Stewart demo
1:48 p.m. — F-22A Raptor demo
2:03 p.m. — Heritage flight
2:18 p.m. — Rob Holland demo
2:40 p.m. — U.S. Navy Blue Angels demo
5 p.m. — Airshow ends, airport reopens
SUNDAY, MAY 30
10:15 a.m. — Heroes’ Tribute Flight flyover
11:50 a.m. — Opening ceremony
12:02 p.m. — National anthem with Leap Frogs team
12:14 p.m. — Rob Holland aerobatic teaser
12:19 p.m. — Greg Knootz comedy act
12:36 p.m. — Scott Yoak demonstration
12:46 p.m. — Jim Tobul demo
12:56 p.m. — Class of 1945 flight
1:06 p.m. — C-17 Globemaster III fly-by
1:11 p.m. — MH-65D Dauphin search/rescue demo
1:23 p.m. — Skip Stewart demo
1:38 p.m. — F-22A Raptor demo
1:53 p.m. — Heritage flight
2:08 p.m. — Rob Holland demo
2:30 p.m. — U.S. Navy Blue Angels demo
5 p.m. — Airshow ends, airport reopens
