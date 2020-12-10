Dear Santa,
My Nana says we are late to write you but can you please read our list.. We have tried to be good. Riley wants dinosaurs, Nerf gun. Gracie wants Baby Alive grows, reborn baby. Bentley wants Hot Wheels garage cars. Thank you and we will put out food!!
Gracie, 9, Riley, 5, Bentley, 4
Hostetter
Dear Santa,
I would like these following items please: cars, a remote control jeep, a rug, an elf, weights, pretzel rods, a new sheet, cleaning supplies, polar bear slippers, a white robe, socks, fleece pants and hoodie, elf pajamas, a pen, a towel, coffee cup, black pajamas, penguins, flashlights, and for Mom a purple, pink, and yellow elephant. Thanks.
Everett, 7
New Florence
Dear Santa,
I would like these following items: some stuffed penguins, a penguin pillowcase and sheets. I also want some army men, a minecraft lego set that I don’t have — the crafting box, the panda nursery, the mushroom island, the redstone battle, the farm, and last, but not least skeleton defense, batteries and a girl elf named Crissi.
Addison, 9
New Florence
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, My name is Hayle Gelsdorf. What I want for Christmas is a LOL Surprise OMG doll, big sisters, and if you can get me LOL Surprise babies! Also, A to Z Mysteries books and Just Dance 2021. I love Jo Jo Siwa clothes and the Barbie Slumber Party Surprise. I need a pink shelf for my room. Also, please bring my mom and dad something special and all of my pets. Thank you.
Hayle Gelsdorf, 7
Derry
Dear Santa,
Mommy & Daddy say I have been a very good girl this year. I really enjoy dolls and would love a kitchen set! I also love my hatichmal eggs but anything you bring me I know I will love!
Harper Harr, 2
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like smelly markers, unicorns, and magnetic blocks. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer. Merry Christmas!
Aubrey Brown, 5
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like smelly markers, transformers, and a transformers deceptacon play set. I will leave you milk and cookies and reindeer food. Merry Christmas!
Ethan Brown, 7
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I was good I want for Christmas is size 3 diapers, clothes size 12 mths. and Mickey toys.
Merry Christmas
Michael Schuler, 5 months
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Selena, I’m 16 mths old
I have been good all year
I would like some toys like Minnie Mouse, and butterfly items and some clothes size 4-5+ and pull-ups size 3-4+
Merry Christmas
Selena Schuler, 16 months
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I would like anything Paw Patrol or ninja Turtle. I also would like some Dump trucks and other construction trucks and machines.
Max Piper, 4
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I would like anything that has a fox or unicorn. I also like barbie dolls and extra clothes and shoes for them.
Anna Piper, 6
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I would like anything mickey mouse or spiderman. also I like wooden building blocks and magnatic building blocks.
Troy Piper, 5
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I want hairdorables and clothing, shirts, pants, socks and winter hat and pajamas and barbies with the barbie dreamhouse with the car and earring sand slime and headbands and alive pets and a huvver bord and roller blades 4 weels and a dress and small heels and a bedsheeet and pillow case with a blanket.
Kia Schuler, 10
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I want like pajamas size 14-16 tennis shoes 8 clothes 14-16 trucks, cars, remote cars, Bear stuff animals. Merry Christmas
Cejay Schuler, 12
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name Cane Jellison. I would like you to bring me Ninetendo Switch Ryan World toys Hot Wheel track Bow & Arrow R.C. Remote Jeep Monster Jam stuff. I will leave you cookies & milk. Carrots for the reindeer
Cane Jellison, 4
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
This year I want a computer, manoleaf panels, PS5, spiderman miles morales, Ipad, mini fridge, bluetooth headphones. My sister Payton and I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for your reindeer.
Tommy D., 12
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Josee and I’m 8 years old. For Christmas I would like a few board games, and our Generation Doll w/ accessories, Zuru Rainbocorn, LOL OMG Dolls w/ accessories, Lego Friends and lego dots sets, new popsocket, squishy human body anatomy set, and some new clothes and shoes. Can you please bring something for my parents and brother and sister. I will leave a special treat for you and the reindeer.
Josee Mendez Lopez, 8
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I would like crystals, candle, makeup, mini brands, slime, scrunchies, fidget toy, merchandise, camera film, skateboard, electric board, essentially charli book, and legos, and a new home for mom cause shes super sweet and works so hard for our family.
Payton Woitkowiak, 9
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Abigail, I am 4 years old. I’ve been a very good girl... I would like Paw Patrol toys, Bubble Ball, Happy Knapper, Mickey Mouse toys, Bluey toys and Blues clues toys ... and a Blk kitty toy that looks like my Gi Gi, and Star Belly Toy Kitty cat if you could ... I will leave you milk and cookies!
P.S. A dog bone for my puppy shadow a fraggle stick car for my mom
Abigail Platt, 4
Derry
Dear Santa,
My name is AnaMaria and I’m 10 months old. My mommy is helping me to write this letter. I would like a few puzzles, some toys (not too many), some clothes, a Fisher Price Laugh and Learn chair, and anything else you think I might like. Can you please bring something nice for mommy, daddy, Cristian and Josee. I will leave a treat for you.
AnaMaria Mendez Lopez, 10 months
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Cristian and I’m 3 years old. For Christmas I would like a remote control monster truck, a lego’s set, a batmobile, black panther action figure, anything Marvel superhero’s, new headphones, and some new clothes. Can you also bring something nice for mommy, daddy, and my sisters. I will leave a treat for you and your reindeer.
Cristian Mendez Lopez, 3
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
Hope you had a great year! Here are a few things I would love to get for Christmas: Chase Claypool Jersey and merch, Nokona fielding glove, apple watch, new clothes and shoes, and new phone case. Thank you!
Maddie Munchinski
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
Hope you’ve had a jolly year. Now it’s time to be making toys. This year could I have
- airsoft gun/ with ammo
- boxing gloves w/ bag
- nerf stryfe
- nerf modulus long range kit
- iPhone 8
Mason Munchinski, 9
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
My name is Ellie and I am 5 years old. I have been a pretty good listener this year, and trying to stay on the nice list. For Christmas, I would like neon street rollers, Nintendo Switch, Gotta Go Flamingo, and Squeakee Dog. Can you bring my big sister a few gifts too?
PS I will leave out cookies and milk for you. Have a Merry Christmas!
Love Ellie
Ellie Reitz, 5
Derry
Dear Santa,
My name is Lily and I am 8 years old. I have been trying very hard to stay on your nice list just like the years before. This year for Christmas I would like a Nintendo Switch, Switch games, and neon street rollers. Please bring my sister some new toys and clothes too this year.
PS I will leave treats out for you and your reindeer. Have a Merry Christmas!
Love Lily
Lily Reitz, 8
Derry
Dear Santa,
I will like
- fish pole
- minecraft legos
- littl monster truck
- Rc truck
- nerf gun
- walkie talkie
Robert J., 8
Latrobe
Dear Santa
- LOL dolls
- frozen
- hatchimals
- diamond arts
- unicorns
- puppies toys
Robyn J., 6
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
Weaving Loom
Barbie Dolls head
Babydoll Boy Clothes
Baby Dolly Toy Tree
Craft Kits
Doll Stroller
Above is the list of toys I would like this year. I have been trying to be good. I will leave you cookies + milk and food for your reindeer. Be safe in your travels.
Ava Holzapfel, 6
Derry
Dear Santa,
I would like a unicorn surprise, a pack of scrunchies, LOL dolls, and a LOL doll bike.
Mackenzie, 5
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
This is my 1st Christmas, and Mommy and Daddy said I’ve been a very good boy!
I love Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Daniel Tiger and Blues Clues.
P.S. If my doggies bark at you, don’t worry! They are my very best friends and only want to give you a kiss!
David Patz, 8 months
Derry
Dear Santa,
My name is Aaliyah Jellison. I would like for Christmas kid cooking kit Laptop brush on nail glue towney girls nails, big giant unicorn, Light up unicorn, cheff cooking outfit, baby strooler, carseat crib, boy baby doll baby carrier big kit of Hatchimals Paint markers 3 big canvases Jumbo. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for the raindeer!
Aaliyah Jellison, 7
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I would like a town truck with a red jeep, a backhoe on a trailer, and tractor wrapping paper.
Gunner, 3
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I would like a mountain bike, scooter and 2 gift cards and a sled. It was nice to see you at Overly’s. Make sure you wear your mask and stay safe. Thank-you
Chance Diorio, 9
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I would like Mario figurines, Mario games, Mario comforter & Mario socks. I’m going to be a good boy until you come. Tell the Elves I said Hi. Thank you Santa
Love Tanner
Tanner Diorio, 4
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
This is my first Christmas and Ga Ga is writing for me. I have been a good boy. I don’t cry too much. I am starting to crawl. For Christmas I need lots of clothes because I am growing so fast. I want some noisy toys because they are the best. I can use Bath toys, Blocks, Baby toys, Baby Einstein toys and soft block toys. See you at 5:30 AM
Love
Brooks Michael Kyle Harr, 8 months
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I been a really good boy this year. Some things I would like for Christmas are Dinosaurs, Monster Trucks, Art Crafts, and Nerf guns. I will leave you milk and cookies. I will leave the reindeer magic oats. Please give Mama and Daddy something special. They work really hard. My brothers and sisters play with me a lot so please give them something nice.
Remington J.W. Harr, 2½
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a good girl this year. This year I want a singing Elsa doll, roller blades and a 2 wheel scooter. I hope you had a good year. I can’t wait for you to come to my house. I will leave you milk and cookies and some carrots for your reindeer. I love you.
Noelle Stoup, 6
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
I have tried to be good this year. I would like a new tablet since I gave my old one a bath. Also, I want a real watch and a singing Anna doll. I can’t wait for you to come to my house. I love and miss you. I will leave you some milk and cookies and some carrots for your reindeer.
Evie Stoup, 4
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would really like a Craftsman took box from Lowe’s, so I can work in my workshop like my daddy. I would also like some wrestler figures and basketballs so I can shoot hoops. I love the basketball hoop my Paps got me last year. Thank you Santa!
Eli Munchinski, 3
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. What I what for Christmas is a new dog, and a Baby doll. And a lot of toy. I love you to the moon and back. I love you santa. ♥
Chelsea, 10
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like an iPad, a tea set, and a big barbie house. If possible, could you bring a playstation 5 and a quad for my dad. I will miss visiting you this year, but I knew we have to be safe. We will leave out cookies I made with grandma and carrots for the reindeer.
Merry Christmas to all!!
Emily Munchinski, 6
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
I would like baby a-live doll, baby clothes, more kitchen toys, and more LOL dolls.
Madilynn Vaigovich, 5
Derry
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a toy dog and a baby Alive. And a L.O.L. doll.
I’ll leave cookies and milk for you.
Mia Rincon, 4
Derry
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas a toy dog. And a toy snowman. Also a toy cat. A new car for my barbies that is pink and purple. Shirts w/ Rainbow unicorn. I’ll have cookies and milk for you, and carrotts for your reindeer.
Aaliyah Rincon, 5
Derry
Dear Santa,
A gaming PC would be nice to have a VR OculusQuest 2 would be cool.
Daniel Vargovich, 12
Derry
Dear Santa,
I would like Dinosaurs, toy cars, some clothes. I would also like color pencils and marker so I can color with my daddy. I’d like a bike so I can ride with my older cousins.
These are all the things I would like for Christmas.
Elijah, 3
Derry
Dear Santa,
The preschoolers at Care Bear Day Care would like to ask for:
Avionnah — Toy lady bug
Dallas — Real looking trains
Wyatt — Vending machine with toys
Eva — Skye paw patrol stuffed animal
Elon — Big police truck
Aaron — Toy trucks
Caly — Poppy and branch toys
Joseph — Trains
Ryan — Quad
Addisyn – LOL Dolls
Care Bear Day Care, 3-4 years
Bovard
Dear Santa,
The infants at Care Bear Day Care would like to ask for:
Archer — Rattles
Arya — Bibs and rattles
Sophia — Unicorn blankie
Care Bear Day Care, 3-7 months
Bovard
Dear Santa,
The toddlers at Care Bear Day Care would like to ask for:
Charlie — Frozen dolls and puzzles
Ayla — Blocks
Kinsley — Elsa toys
Violet — Minnie Mouse toys
Clara — Minnie Mouse clubhouse
David — Trucks
Dawson — Trucks and cars
Care Bear Day Care, 1-2 years
Bovard
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a good girl this year, but I don’t want a lot. However, if it’s not too much of a hassle, I would like a Radio Flyer tricycle to ride when my dad, mom and Libby take me for a walk. Speaking of Libby, could you please bring her a new toy and some treats. She’s my best friend! Thank you and stay safe!
Mila Curcio, 1
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Alexander and just turned 2 years old. I really tried to be good this, so hopefully I didn’t make the naughty list. For Christmas, I would like dinosaurs and cars. I will leave you milk and cookies on Christmas Eve.
Alexander Tatrai, 2
Derry
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for: Cotton candy machine, PJs, Snow cone machine, winter coat, tie-dye kit, TikTok Tommy Dinosaur, hoverboard, craft set, phone case. I can’t wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave a snack out for you and the reindeer!!!
Kylie Hall, 8
Derry
Dear Santa,
My name is Collin and for Christmas I would love a Razor Bundle, a PS4 with a controller, a BMX helmet, a new TV, a 2-seater Go-Kart and a new phone. Don’t forget about my brother too!
Collin Gettemy, 10
Derry
Dear Santa,
My name is Landon. I have been very good and would love a few new things this year. I would love a side by side. I would also love a fire suit, a gaming headset, a PS5, an art desk, Fortnite pajamas and police car with lights. Thank you so much for everything. I love you Santa! I can’t wait til you come.
Landon Gettemy, 6
Derry
Dear Santa,
I would like a unicorn squishy, a unicorn blanket, unicorn lipstick, a Santa toy eye shadow, purple slim, a baby yoda squishy, and a hamster with a cage and food. Please bring Luna a doggy bow. Thank you, Abby. I almost forgot, a Nintendo Switch.
Abbie Baughman, 6
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I would like a baby yoda, a baby yoda squishy, pink playdoh, slime, a unicorn blanket, a LOL Doll, and a necklace. Please bring Luna a tag of war toy. Thank you, Sofia. I almost forgot, a Nintendo Switch.
Sofia Baughman, 7
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
Mom and dad said I’ve been a pretty good girl this year! I’m looking forward to my first Christmas and will leave out some milk and cookies for you! I would like a ball pit, puzzles, blocks and bath toys! PS, please bring my cats some treats too.
Alivia Zimmerman, 11 months
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I would like a new train, a big monster truck, tools for my monster trucks, a giant dinosaur, a chicken toy and baby yoda. Please bring Luna a dinosaur squishy toy. Thank you!
Paul David Baughman, 3
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a baby doll set with the bath, a stoller, a fur real, walkalots pet cat, set of big blocks, tea party set.
Delilah Vogel, 22 months
Johnstown
Dear Santa,
I would love a lego set, RC monster truck, Robux, and a Nintendo gift card. I have been very good this year. I am a great student also. I will leave milk and cookies.
Marquell Smith, 6
Johnstown
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy fridgerator and a toy grinch remote control car. I also want a real squirrel for a pet. And a toy remote control tiger and hot wheels.
Dash Carroll, 5
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
A Shrek and donky remote control car, a pink bean bag, a PS5, a pink gaming chair, a computer, a tech deck, army guys with gun and car, a big big big stuffed bear, a big big big pillow, iPhone 12 that is pink.
Blaze Carroll, 9
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
Again, my Grame Sally us helping me write this letter. Hopefully you, Mrs. Claus and all your elves have been well if you have the COVID-19 virus at the North Pole! School is going well, I’m in first grade now and trying to be very good! I would like anything Barbie, Bloom dolls, Hungry Hippo game and lip gloss. Thanks, Santa, drive safe. Love, Harmony.
Harmony Fiske, 6
Olmstedville, New York
Dear Santa,
My name is Noah and I am 4 1/2 years old. I try to be a good boy most of the time. For Christmas, I would like Legos and a soccer game for my switch. I will leave yogurt for you and carrots for the reindeer. Merry Christmas.
Noah Stuchlik, 4 1/2
Loyalhanna
Dear Santa,
My name is Alex and I am 7 years old. I have been very good this year. For Christmas, I would like Legos and play dough with accessories. I will leave cookies and milk for you and snacks for their reindeer. I hope you are good. Tell Mrs. Claus and the elves hi.
Alex Stuchlik, 7
Loyalhanna
Dear Santa,
My name is Elliana and I am almost 2 years old. I am a good little girl and only get in trouble with my big brothers. I would like a baby doll for Christmas. Some puzzles would be good too. I will leave you chocolate. It’s my favorite. I love you Santa!
Ellianna Stuchlik, 2
Loyalhanna
Dear Santa,
Remote control car, shark, rel cat and dog, giant remote control, rabbit’s foot, remote control monster truck, iPhone 12.
Knox Carroll, 7
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
My name is Jack and I am 3 1/2 years old. I have been a very good boy. I would like a Talking Mario Doll a mini Avenger figures for Christmas. I will leave Graham crackers for you. Maybe some carrots for reindeer. Merry Christmas.
Jack Borello, 3 1/2
Forest Hills
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am Trinity and you probably know but I am almost 9. I have tried to be good all year. Some things I would like this year are an American Girl Kitchen any LOL toy, Laffy Taffy, clothes and whatever you think I would like. Please bring my baby sister Paisley a stuffed animals and my Grammy a word search book. I will leave you a snack and a present I made: I won’t forget the reindeer either. Thanks Santa.
Love, Trinity Palmer, 9
Whitney
Dear Santa,
My name is Paisley and I’m only 8 months old. My Aunt Dee is writing this for me and my big sissy Trinity is helping her. Sissy says bring stuffed animals, clothes and toys. Aunt Dee says you will know best what to bring. I’m sure Sissy will teach me what snacks to leave for you and the reindeer. I’m so excited for my first Christmas.
Love, Paisley, 8 months
Whitney
Dear Santa,
My name is Abigail and I am 1. Mommy and daddy said that I have been very good this year. For Christmas, I would like Lulu and Franny from Word Party, books, art supplies and pretty outfits. I will leave milk and cookies for you, along with carrots for the reindeer.
Abigail Smeltzer, 1
Greensburg
Dear Santa,
I hope all is well in the North Pole and you are staying warm and safe! I would like for Christmas this year a new kitchen set, puzzles, lots of books, art supplies and anything else that makes lots of noise! Also, please bring my puppy, Sidney, some new balls and little bones. She has been very good sharing with me! I will see you soon and will leave cookies and milk on the counter on Christmas Eve!
Conner Taylor, 1
Latrobe
Dear Santa,
I want flavored straws, cozmo the robot, code a pillar, spiderman into the spider verse
Those are the things I want I hope I will get these for Christmas!
Chase Gardner, 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.