Teachers, bus drivers, administrators, coaches and others were among the first 200 Greater Latrobe School District staff members who received their first dose of the Moderna coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine on Saturday morning in the high school auditorium.
More than 200 additional district staff members are signed up to receive the vaccine next Saturday through a partnership with the Medicine Shoppe in Latrobe. Staff at Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) are also eligible to get vaccinated.
“I signed up right away,” said Chip Pletcher while waiting in line to get his shot. “It’s silly not to, I think, in my position.”
Pletcher, a junior high technical education teacher, said the vaccine will make him feel safer teaching students in person.
The district partnered with the Medicine Shoppe, which provided the first round of doses and is expected to supply over 200 more next Saturday, as well.
Greater Latrobe Superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert last week heard from a Pennsylvania State Education Association representative who informed Teppert of the vaccination opportunity for district employees through the Medicine Shoppe and asked if the district was interested in participating.
Teppert eagerly said yes.
“I just continue to hope and pray we continue to get the vaccines for next week,” she said.
Teppert deferred to receive her vaccine on Saturday. She said the first 200 district staff members to get their shot were prioritized by age. Prioritization was also given to staff members who “are actively in our buildings.”
“I didn’t want to get it before someone else. I am getting it, but I deferred to next week since we were short on the vaccines,” she said.
Like Teppert, assistant superintendent Michael Porembka deferred to receive his shot until next Saturday because, “I felt it was important for our people who are going to be around kids each and every day. I thought it was important for them to get their shots first.”
Porembka said about 440 district staff members initially signed up to be inoculated. But when the district found out the Medicine Shoppe only had 200 doses ready for Saturday, he said staff members were asked if they wanted to defer to the second week.
“We had like 200 people slide into that week,” he said.
The rest were sorted by age, he explained.
Steve Hohula, a district school bus driver, received his vaccination Saturday and had been “looking forward to getting the shot.”
Hohula, 74, of Unity Township said he had been concerned about getting COVID-19 from being around students while driving the DMJ Transportation bus.
“I was worried because of my age,” he said. “And I had a tendency to pick up stuff over the years, like bronchitis. But since we’ve been wearing masks and everything, I haven’t even had a tinge of that.”
Pete Highlands, an EWCTC paraeducator who had also just received his shot, said he was “very apprehensive” about receiving the vaccine.
“I didn’t want to do it. I still am (apprehensive),” he said.
But after speaking with some “young professionals, doctors and friends that are involved with it,” he said, “Their assurances changed my mind.”
Betty Rocker of Unity Township is a school bus monitor. After receiving her shot, Rocker said, “I was very nervous.”
However, she added, “I really wanted to get the shot, just because the virus has been so bad. It’s worse than ever, and I wanted the shot.”
She was happy to hear the news that district staff members could now get their vaccine “because a lot of people want it and now they can get it.”
None of the three said they felt any adverse side effects.
The state is following a three-phased vaccination allocation approach. That plan is currently in stage 1A, which includes vaccinating healthcare personnel and long-term care facilities; however, on Jan. 19, the Pennsylvania Department of Health expanded its vaccination efforts in 1A to include anyone over age 65 and people ages 16-64 with serious medical conditions that make them more at risk for severe illness.
The state is nearing the end of the 1A cycle and preparing to move into 1B, which includes education workers and a number of other categories.
The Greater Latrobe school board voted Jan. 19 for students within the district to have the opportunity to transition from a remote setting back to the hybrid learning model at the secondary level and full brick and mortar at the elementary schools.
Starting today, Jan. 25, district elementary schools will return to the five days a week, brick and mortar setting. Students in grades 7-11 return to the brick and mortar setting in the hybrid model, remaining in their groups of “A” or “B,” which were established earlier this year. High school seniors can attend in a brick and mortar setting four days per week, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
