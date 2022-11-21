Two East Huntington Township residents died in a fire Friday night, Nov. 18, along Espey Road.

According to a public information release report filed by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s office, 87-year-old Ernest Elmer Wright and 83-year-old Nancy (Hoover) Wright of 168 Espey Road, died in a fire at their home.

