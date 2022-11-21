Two East Huntington Township residents died in a fire Friday night, Nov. 18, along Espey Road.
According to a public information release report filed by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s office, 87-year-old Ernest Elmer Wright and 83-year-old Nancy (Hoover) Wright of 168 Espey Road, died in a fire at their home.
The residential structure fire was reported by witnesses to 911 at approximately 8:20 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a fully involved structure fire. The decedents were discovered deceased due to injuries suffered in the fire.
Deputy Coroner Russell A. Morgan pronounced both decedents dead at the scene shortly before 11 p.m.
Autopsies were performed with Dr. Cyril H. Wecht and Pathology Associates on Nov. 20. Cause and manner of death will be pending autopsy results, toxicology results and further investigation into the case of the fire. Toxicology results will be not available for several weeks.
The Pennsylvania State Fire Marshal also is investigating.
According to the coroner’s office, all efforts to locate any family members of the Wrights have failed as of 5 p.m. Nov. 20. The office is trying to locate a possible son of Ernest Wright, who may reside in the Pittsburgh area.
